Why God Of War's Kratos Voice Actor Didn't Return For The Prime Video Series

Christopher Judge has been the voice of Kratos in the "God of War" video game franchise ever since he took over the role from T.C. Carson. But Judge won't be portraying Kratos in the "God of War" Prime Video adaptation, which is currently in development. Although he revealed at Fan Expo Canada that he had considered going for the role, he soon realized it wasn't for him. "I didn't want to, at 62 years old, work 16-to-18-hour days," he said (via Collider). "I didn't want to be dieting constantly; I didn't want to be working out constantly."

Judge briefly had a change of heart after talking it through with his grandson. So, to prepare, he began to work out and rehearse — until he ran into an unexpected problem. "It was so hard for me to memorize my lines, which I never had a problem with," he continued. "And that was my mind and body starting to tell me, 'You don't want to do this." Although he'd previously held a leading role in "Stargate SG-1," that was decades ago, and he's no longer interested in going back to such a demanding schedule.