God Of War's Kratos Voice Actor Has A Major Problem With The Prime Video Series

Christopher Judge's comments about the writing team on the "God of War" series came on the back of the role of Kratos opening up — Ryan Hurst was originally cast to play the lead in the Prime Video adaptation, but he tore his bicep performing a stunt on set and has had to undergo surgery. With the recovery time likely to be lengthy, the "God of War" series will recast the role of Kratos.

Fans of the games wanted to see Judge as the live-action Kratos before Hurst was hired, and that conversation started again after news of Hurst's injury broke. After all, Judge not only voices Kratos in the games but also plays the part via motion capture, and he has plenty of live-action experience, most notably as Teal'c in "Stargate SG-1," one of the best sci-fi shows streaming on Prime Video. However, Judge has made it clear that his recent comments are not him lobbying for the role.

Taking to X to clarify the situation, Judge said that he was too old to play Kratos in the series. "I truly hope they find someone as great as Ryan," he added. "I was talking more about our writers and devs. I really want them to get the love and respect they deserve. I hope that for all writers and developers of the games that we love. No disrespect to TV and film writers. I had some of the best on 'Stargate.'"

Judge will voice Kratos again in the upcoming game "God of War Laufey" in a cameo capacity, and he's expected to star in another "God of War" game after that. Reports suggest that Dave Bautista is in talks to take over the role of Kratos in the "God of War" series.