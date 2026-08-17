God Of War's Kratos Voice Actor Has A Major Problem With The Prime Video Series
Christopher Judge, the actor who voices Kratos in the Norse Era "God of War" video games, has a major issue with the upcoming Prime Video series. According to Judge, Amazon hasn't hired any writers who worked on the games, something he feels has been an issue with video game adaptations for a long time. "What are you thinking? These guys have been immersed in this world for 20 years. But someone's going to know better?" Judge remarked on a Fan Expo Boston panel in August 2026.
Judge played Kratos, the franchise's Spartan warrior protagonist, in the hit 2018 "God of War" game and its successful sequel "God of War: Ragnarok," which was released in 2022. He succeeded Terrence C. Carson in the role, who voiced the character in the Greek Era of the franchise (Antony Del Rio also voiced a younger version of Kratos in "God of War: Ghost of Sparta" and "God of War Sons of Sparta"). The Prime Video series is based on the Norse Era games that Judge worked on.
It should be noted that Amazon hasn't officially announced its writing team for the series, though Judge appears to have some inside knowledge about the writers room. What we do know for sure is that the creator of the series is Ronald D. Moore of "Battlestar Galactica," a sci-fi show without a single bad season. Cory Barlog and Yumi Yang of Santa Monica Studios (the developer of the "God of War" games) are serving as executive producers.
Christopher Judge doesn't want to play Kratos in the God of War series
Christopher Judge's comments about the writing team on the "God of War" series came on the back of the role of Kratos opening up — Ryan Hurst was originally cast to play the lead in the Prime Video adaptation, but he tore his bicep performing a stunt on set and has had to undergo surgery. With the recovery time likely to be lengthy, the "God of War" series will recast the role of Kratos.
Fans of the games wanted to see Judge as the live-action Kratos before Hurst was hired, and that conversation started again after news of Hurst's injury broke. After all, Judge not only voices Kratos in the games but also plays the part via motion capture, and he has plenty of live-action experience, most notably as Teal'c in "Stargate SG-1," one of the best sci-fi shows streaming on Prime Video. However, Judge has made it clear that his recent comments are not him lobbying for the role.
Taking to X to clarify the situation, Judge said that he was too old to play Kratos in the series. "I truly hope they find someone as great as Ryan," he added. "I was talking more about our writers and devs. I really want them to get the love and respect they deserve. I hope that for all writers and developers of the games that we love. No disrespect to TV and film writers. I had some of the best on 'Stargate.'"
Judge will voice Kratos again in the upcoming game "God of War Laufey" in a cameo capacity, and he's expected to star in another "God of War" game after that. Reports suggest that Dave Bautista is in talks to take over the role of Kratos in the "God of War" series.