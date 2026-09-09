How To Watch The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game

The long wait is officially over, and the NFL is back in our lives once again! It's been six long months since Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi trophy after beating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. This year, we have old coaches in new places, new coaches in new places, a whole bunch of retooled contenders, and a crop of fresh faces ready to make an impact.

There are plenty of questions that need answering as we head into another season. Will the Rams' retooled defense lead them to Super Bowl LXI in their home stadium? Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rebound after a decidedly off year? Is this finally the year the Buffalo Bills reach, and possibly win, a Super Bowl? And of course, while we'll get to those questions as the season progresses, there's only one question that needs answering today: Are you ready for some football?