Heated Rivalry's Creator Was An Absolute Menace On His Canadian Sitcom

Before Jacob Tierney's sultry sports drama "Heated Rivalry," he created and starred in a show that could not be more different. The Canadian sitcom "Letterkenny" followed the odd residents of a small rural Canadian town. Tierney starred as Glen, a chaotic evangelical Christian preacher with a Southern U.S. accent and knack for sexual innuendos (especially within his passionate sermons). Glen's flamboyant personality and clear admiration for men were often used to hint that he might be gay, although the series never divulged his sexuality. In an interview with The Queer Review, Tierney described Glen's sexuality as "madness," continuing, "He thinks he's a femme fatale in a thriller, and he treats everybody accordingly."

Much of Glen's unhinged behavior comes from his over-the-top flirtations with various characters. In Season 1, Episode 5, characters Wayne and Daryl arrive at Glen's church to help him remove a possum nesting below the organ. Glen steps out from behind the podium completely pantless due to the "heat" and totally not as an attempt to flirt with the possum wranglers.

Throughout the show, Glen's stark personality isn't something that's judged by other characters in the small town. Tierney made this a point with all of the queer characters on the series, telling The Queer Review, "It's a show which allows people to live their sexual identities out loud and not be ashamed of them ... and they live in a place where nobody judges them for it."