Land Of The Lost: What Happened To The Cast Of The Cult Classic Kids' Show?

Kathleen Coleman, who went by Kathy when she played Holly, didn't continue acting once the show ended when she was 14 in 1976. When she was 18, she married Robert Louis Bell, the then-19-year-old son of wealthy California congressman Alphonzo E. Bell Jr. Coleman and Bell had two children together, but the marriage turned abusive, as Coleman detailed in her memoir "Lost Girl: The Truth and Nothing But the Truth So Help Me." She divorced Bell when she was 24, though she remained close to her in-laws.

Coleman's second marriage was even more abusive, unfortunately. She wrote in her memoir that he "left me for dead several times." They divorced after six years, and Coleman was briefly homeless as she dealt with substance abuse issues. In more recent years, things have improved for Coleman, who now frequents fan conventions. She also wrote a second book, "Run, Holly, Run!" which focused more on her time making "Land of the Lost."

"It's certainly nice to come home to loving yourself," Coleman told Fox News in 2019. "It's much better today than it's ever been. I have an incredible husband who just adores me. It's just wonderful, really." Both Coleman and her on-screen big brother, Wesley Eure, filmed cameos for the 2009 "Land of the Lost" film adaptation, but they were cut from the final movie.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.