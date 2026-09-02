S.W.A.T. Exiles Trailer: Hondo Leads A New Team With Help From Old Friends In Starz Spin-Off

A "legend" is being rewritten on Starz this fall, as seen in the just-released trailer for "S.W.A.T. Exiles," the upcoming spin-off of CBS' "S.W.A.T."

Premiering on Friday, September 25, the new series once again stars Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, the role he played for all eight seasons of "S.W.A.T." When the spin-off picks up, viewers learn that Hondo has left his life in S.W.A.T. behind after a botched raid turned fatal, but he's quickly lured back in to lead a new team of young recruits — one "built from LA's most talented rejects."

Hondo's new squad includes Lucy Barrett (The CW's "Charmed") as Sammy Bishop, "a gun-show influencer with something to prove"; Freddy Miyares ("Grey's Anatomy") as Ethan Cole, "a socially awkward tactical savant"; Zyra Gorecki ("La Brea") as Cassidy Reed, who's "guarded and determined to earn her place"; Ronen Rubinstein ("9-1-1: Lone Star") as Jude Callan, "a wildcard with a troubled past"; and Adain Bradley ("Industry") as Malik Anderson, who's sharp, ambitious, and hiding more than anyone realizes."

As if training a new team against some of the deadliest threats Los Angeles has to offer isn't enough of a challenge, Hondo also discovers that his unit has a mole, someone disclosing private information to outside forces who may not have has his best interest at heart. "What begins as paranoia becomes a slow-motion realization: S.W.A.T. itself is being set up to fail, and someone with real power wants it gone; replaced by something more private, more controllable, and far less accountable," the logline warns.

Jason Ning serves as showrunner of "S.W.A.T. Exiles," executive-producing alongside Moore, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, James Scura, and Jon Cowan.