10 Best TV Shows Like Frasier

The '80s and '90s wouldn't have been the same without Dr. Frasier Crane. Played by Kelsey Grammer, this remarkably enduring character first popped up in "Cheers" before getting his own spinoff with the classic television series "Frasier," followed decades later by a revival series, also titled "Frasier." Add it all up, and the eccentric psychiatrist has graced our screens for literally decades.

What makes the character so appealing? Perhaps it's his egocentric behavior or his kindhearted nature mixed with a hearty blend of arrogance and snobbery. Or maybe audiences just adored his supporting castmates, such as his brother Niles, his father Martin, the lovely Daphne, or the charismatic Roz. The reboot adds even more characters, including the sarcastic Alan Cornwall, Frasier's grown-up son Freddy, and Harvard department head Olivia, all of whom add to the calamity of Frasier's complicated life.

Both iterations of "Frasier" offer plenty of sharp dialogue, ridiculous hijinks, and a nice mix of situational humor and highbrow jokes. And each has plenty to offer viewers in search of breezy late-night television. And guess what? There's plenty more where that came from.