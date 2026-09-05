10 Best TV Shows Like Frasier
The '80s and '90s wouldn't have been the same without Dr. Frasier Crane. Played by Kelsey Grammer, this remarkably enduring character first popped up in "Cheers" before getting his own spinoff with the classic television series "Frasier," followed decades later by a revival series, also titled "Frasier." Add it all up, and the eccentric psychiatrist has graced our screens for literally decades.
What makes the character so appealing? Perhaps it's his egocentric behavior or his kindhearted nature mixed with a hearty blend of arrogance and snobbery. Or maybe audiences just adored his supporting castmates, such as his brother Niles, his father Martin, the lovely Daphne, or the charismatic Roz. The reboot adds even more characters, including the sarcastic Alan Cornwall, Frasier's grown-up son Freddy, and Harvard department head Olivia, all of whom add to the calamity of Frasier's complicated life.
Both iterations of "Frasier" offer plenty of sharp dialogue, ridiculous hijinks, and a nice mix of situational humor and highbrow jokes. And each has plenty to offer viewers in search of breezy late-night television. And guess what? There's plenty more where that came from.
Cheers
We'll start with the obvious: "Cheers," the television series that literally introduced the world to the eccentric Dr. Frasier Crane. Initially introduced as the boyfriend of Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) and meant to appear in only a handful of episodes, our intellectual barfly remained a staple of the franchise from Season 3 onward, paving the way for "Frasier." Naturally, there's plenty of crossover between the shows, with familiar faces, including Frasier's ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), eventually popping up to visit the good doctor in Seattle.
Beyond the obvious connection, "Cheers" is the same type of smart, adult-oriented comedy as "Frasier." Both series rely heavily on clever dialogue, misunderstandings, relationship turmoil, and character-driven humor, with an emphasis on a delightfully goofy (but somehow still relatable) supporting cast. Except, where "Frasier" sees the world through Frasier and Niles' considerably snooty perspective, "Cheers" follows amiable bar owner Sam Malone (Ted Danson), who is surrounded by blue-collar folk like Norm Peterson (George Wendt), Carla Tortelli (Rhea Perlman), Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson), and Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger).
It's worth noting that Frasier, in this grittier Boston locale, is an outsider who is surprisingly too sophisticated even for Diane. And that's saying something. In "Cheers," everyone knows your name, as the famous song explains, and no one casts judgment. "Cheers" redefined what a sitcom could be.
So, yeah, if you like "Frasier," we definitely encourage you to pull up a stool at "Cheers."
Schitt's Creek
Wealth and status are all the rage in "Schitt's Creek." This hilarious and heartfelt tale about the once-prosperous Rose family explores everything from class to fitting in with people outside your social bubble and does so with a keen eye for quick-witted dialogue, lovably flawed characters, and a backwoods setting that might as well be the Moon.
Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) are the formerly wealthy leads, forced to retreat to a tiny town they once purchased as a joke. It's all they have left, you see. And now they must learn to fit in alongside their small-town neighbors and live without their endless wealth and privilege.
You see the similarities to "Frasier," right? Imagine if Dr. Frasier Crane was forced out of his lofty Seattle apartment and dropped into a tiny rural town where nobody cared about his expensive tastes or social status. The culture shock alone would give him whiplash and provide the same type of comedy displayed in "Schitt's Creek." Sure, the premises are different, but the comedic ingredients are surprisingly similar.
Moira and David are particularly Crane-like in their pretentiousness and ability to lose their minds over perfectly ordinary things, whereas Johnny more or less serves as the Martin Crane of the show, constantly trying to save his family from their own eccentricities. Like "Frasier," "Schitt's Creek" doesn't judge its characters but instead observes them, finding humor in their ludicrous behavior while simultaneously making you love them.
The Bob Newhart Show
This entry could belong to either of Bob Newhart's great TV shows — "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart." We're choosing the former because it's a bit tighter in execution and a lot less goofy than the latter, which puts it more in line with "Frasier."
Plus, there's the obvious angle of Dr. Robert Hartley (Newhart) helping people as a psychologist — like Dr. Frasier Crane — only to discover that he can't escape other people's problems once he leaves the office. We see Bob at work dealing with absurd human behavior, allowing the show to lean on a quirky supporting cast that brings its own set of problems. The show then shifts to Bob's home life alongside his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette), and a collection of friends and co-workers who constantly challenge our beleaguered hero.
Perhaps the biggest difference between "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Frasier" is the lead character. Where Frasier Crane is an eccentric, ego-driven snob, Bob is far more down-to-earth and matter-of-fact. He seems perpetually weary of life's absurdities, and his stammering, deadpan responses produce some of the show's biggest laughs. He's sharp and intelligent in his own way, but far less inclined to take center stage, often simply delivering a bewildered stare at the stupid people surrounding him.
Also, while "Frasier" could get sentimental, "The Bob Newhart Show" usually avoids hammering the audience over the head with a morality lesson. The adult humor, strong dialogue, and funny observations about everyday life are enough to keep viewers dialed in.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Predating "The Bob Newhart Show" by a few years, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" genuinely feels like an ancestor to "Frasier" thanks to its similar brand of sophisticated, adult workplace humor.
Mary Tyler Moore stars as Mary Richards, an intelligent, independent, ambitious, and occasionally insecure associate producer of WJM-TV's fictional "Six O'Clock News." There, she and her cranky boss Lou Grant (Ed Asner) contend with their oddball staff, including hilariously incompetent news anchor Ted Baxter (a scene-stealing Ted Knight), head writer Murray Slaughter (Gavin MacLeod), and "Happy Homemaker" Sue Ann Nivens (Betty White).
Episodes typically set up a situation at the newsroom that Mary must sort out, all the while trying to maintain a life outside of work. The characters are genuinely flawed but likable, while the stories mix adult comedy with heartfelt emotion and know how to take a basic idea and turn it into a novel experience.
The similarities in "Frasier" are easy to spot. In fact, David Lloyd was a prominent writer on both shows, even penning the famous "Chuckles Bites the Dust" episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." He's also the father of Christopher Lloyd, who served as an executive producer and writer on "Frasier." That creative DNA marries both series, making them required viewing for fans.
Murphy Brown
Another show set largely in the workplace is "Murphy Brown." By all measures, this late '80s/early '90s comedy checks all the right boxes for fans of "Frasier," right down to the main protagonist.
Murphy Brown, played by Candice Bergen, is a smart, hardworking, determined, and incredibly confident individual whose ego often leads to her downfall. Like Dr. Frasier Crane, Murphy often assumes she's the smartest person in the room and has difficulty admitting when she's wrong. And that failure to acknowledge her shortcomings results in plenty of hilarious situations.
Moreover, Murphy is a celebrity in her own little universe, just like Frasier, and works alongside an eccentric group of co-stars — notably, stuffy veteran anchor Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough), neurotic reporter Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto), beauty-queen-turned-journalist Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), and the always anxiety-ridden producer Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud). Together, this band of journalists battles problems big and small — sometimes serious and sometimes even controversial.
"Murphy Brown" maintains a consistently sharp tone throughout its run, but isn't afraid to get silly when the situation calls for it. Recurring gags abound, including Murphy's revolving door of secretaries, and the series doesn't exactly shy away from broad sitcom situations. The biggest downside to "Murphy Brown" is that, unlike "Frasier," a lot of its jokes and themes are rooted in '80s/'90s politics and pop culture. Even so, viewers will still enjoy the strong character banter, great one-liners, and raucous supporting cast.
Mad About You
"Mad About You" might seem like an odd choice up front. Starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as married couple Paul and Jamie Buchman, the show doesn't tackle the same dysfunctional-family angle. Nor are our leads surrounded by overwhelmingly eccentric supporting characters.
Instead, this '90s comedy remains fairly grounded in its approach to married life. Our couple works, fights, goes out to dinner with friends, and deals with the usual assortment of life's problems. This isn't a madcap comedy, nor does it view everyday life through the same highbrow lens as "Frasier."
However, the lead characters in "Mad About You" and "Frasier" have a very distinct commonality: overthinking. Frasier's brain can take the simplest interaction with a friend or family member and turn it into a full-blown problem. Similarly, Paul and Jamie tend to analyze situations, relationships, and each other until something relatively mundane becomes far more complicated.
In Season 6's "The Conversation," for example, Paul and Jamie spend the entire episode debating whether to enter their infant daughter's room to comfort her when she cries. Other episodes, like "Giblets for Murray," take a basic premise like Thanksgiving and turn it into a hilarious series of escalating problems involving multiple turkeys. Overall, "Mad About You" isn't as sharp as "Frasier" and doesn't do anything extraordinary with its premise. Regardless, it's still an entertaining watch that tickles the funny bone and warms the heart.
Wings
Another series from the same creative team as "Frasier" — namely David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee — "Wings" nevertheless differentiates itself by setting its amiable tale at a tiny airline based at the fictional Tom Nevers Field on Nantucket. There, brothers Joe and Brian Hackett (Tim Daly and Steven Weber) play out their long-standing sibling rivalry, all while maintaining their small enterprise.
Like Frasier and Niles, Joe and Brian are vastly different in personality: the former is responsible, while the latter is far more impulsive and reckless. Their squabbles aren't quite as pronounced as Frasier and Niles' squabbles, but the core element remains the same. They fight, they disagree, but ultimately share a deep-rooted affection for one another.
Still, the best thing about "Wings" is the setting. Much like the bar in "Cheers," Tom Nevers Field provides a natural gathering place for an assortment of colorful characters. The already formidable supporting cast includes Helen Chapel (Crystal Bernard), Joe's childhood friend/eventual love interest; eccentric mechanic Lowell Mather (Thomas Haden Church); rival airline owner Roy Biggins (David Schramm); cab driver Antonio Scarpacci (Tony Shalhoub); and, later, Casey Chapel (Amy Yasbeck). Even Frasier and Lilith eventually drop by Nantucket, further connecting the two shows.
"Wings" doesn't concern itself with big, dramatic plots, instead milking its humor from trivial misunderstandings and relationship turmoil. It's not quite as memorable as "Frasier," but "Wings" certainly flies straight to the heart.
Arrested Development
"Arrested Development" doesn't follow traditional sitcom tropes. There is no laugh track, and moral lessons are in short supply. In fact, much of the show's humor stems from poking fun at the sitcom formula and emphasizing Hollywood's cynical nature, all with a Ron Howard narration.
Still, we recommend "Arrested Development" to fans of "Frasier" because it's very similar in nature. While "Frasier" follows a couple of snobs and their dealings with the commoners of Seattle, with plenty of familial turmoil tossed in, "Arrested Development" sees the once-prosperous Bluth family forced to adapt to a "normal" life bereft of wealth. Think "Schitt's Creek" without the heart.
The series follows the Bluths, led by the sensible yet similarly ego-driven Michael (Jason Bateman), as they attempt to maintain their status even as their empire crumbles around them. Like Frasier and Niles, Michael constantly squares off with his neurotic brother Gob (Will Arnett), resulting in a bizarre mixture of sibling rivalry, jealousy, and occasional affection. Michael is also surrounded by a huge ensemble, including Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), Tobias (David Cross), Lucille (Jessica Walter), and Buster (Tony Hale), all of whom are well-rounded enough to take over entire episodes.
"Frasier" fans will enjoy the rapid-fire dialogue, endless double entendres, and mix of sophisticated humor and physical comedy. No, really, "Arrested Development" is one of the best shows in existence — at least for the first three seasons.
30 Rock
Similar to "Arrested Development," "30 Rock" eschews the typical sitcom formula for a far more ambitious production that isn't afraid to venture into weird territory. And look, this Tina Fey comedy might be a bit too out there for "Frasier" fans accustomed to that show's relatively grounded humor, but there are several shared qualities between the two.
For starters, "30 Rock" leans on extremely fast dialogue that practically dares audiences to keep up. It's much more manic than "Frasier," but no less polished, with zany humor standing in for corny punchlines. Each show also dabbles in very distinct cultural references. Liz Lemon and Co. bask in pop culture the same way the Cranes do in art and literature, and assume viewers are sufficiently up to speed to understand their references and gags. Plus, neither is afraid to dive headfirst into incredibly stupid humor.
There's also Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), who is basically Frasier Crane if he were a corporate executive — ridiculously confident, cultured, wealthy, and obsessed with status. Jack wants to be the ultimate businessman, and "30 Rock" spends as much time trampling his inflated ego as "Frasier" does with its star.
Finally, each episode of "30 Rock" follows Liz as she navigates the behind-the-scenes chaos of her TV show, often through misunderstandings that spiral out of control. It's essentially "Frasier" on a much larger scale, but just as absurd and funny.
3rd Rock From the Sun
Finally, we conclude with "3rd Rock from the Sun," that strange, quirky series from the '90s that's far more intelligent than it initially lets on. The premise, you see, concerns a group of aliens who arrive on Earth to study humanity while pretending to be humans themselves. It's actually quite brilliant.
So, how exactly is a show about aliens similar to "Frasier"? Despite the much broader comedy, "3rd Rock from the Sun" almost feels like an exaggerated version of "Frasier." Dr. Frasier Crane has a tendency to get very theatrical with his grandiose speeches, and John Lithgow's physics professor Dick Solomon merely ups the ante with a performance that might as well be from another galaxy.
And that's the joke. Dick behaves the way he thinks a man should behave, which makes his quirks all the more hilarious.
Dick is also flanked by an equally eccentric ensemble, namely his fellow aliens Sally (Kristen Johnston), Harry (French Stewart), and Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), all of whom view and experience humanity differently. As outsiders, they offer real insight into everyday behaviors such as dating, jealousy, jobs, tipping, birthdays, sex, and holidays, allowing the show to deliver sharp, thoughtful commentary on our world.
Toss in a perfectly game Jane Curtin as Dick's grounded love interest and you have an excellent blend of manic and dry humor. "Frasier" fans eager for something different — but somehow strangely familiar — should feel right at home.