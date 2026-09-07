The Incredible Hulk: Why Bruce Banner's Name Was Changed For The Marvel Series

Kenneth Johnson has maintained that Bruce Banner's name change occurred solely to avoid a case of pesky alliteration. In a 2012 interview with IGN, Johnson clarified that he didn't recall feeling there was anything wrong with the name "Bruce" specifically, adding that "Bruce Wayne was a pretty straight guy." He went on to explain that alliterative names like Lois Lane or Clark Kent "bothered" him, and that he was "trying to get as far away from the comic book origins" as possible. "When you put somebody into a story whose name is Bruce Banner, it just immediately starts to sound comic book-y, and I was very anxious to attract the adult audience, because I knew that we could not have a hit show if we just had kids," Johnson concluded.

It is worth noting that the two-hour television pilot movie for the series ends with a shot of Banner's tombstone, which has the name David Bruce Banner on it. With Bruce being Banner's middle name, a compromise between Johnson's vision and the character's comic book origins was reached.

Interestingly, the name "David" has cropped up in close relation to Hulk's character over the years. In Marvel Comics' Earth-311 — an alternative reality populated by reimagined versions of classic superheroes — the Hulk's human alter ego is named David Banner. As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Edward Norton's Bruce Banner uses the alias "David" while in hiding in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."