Who Is Red John In The Mentalist? His Identity Explained

Like the endings of "How I Met Your Mother," "Stranger Things," or "Lost," when a show builds a grand mystery across several seasons, fans develop high expectations for the solution and judge the TV ending too harshly. Any reveal was likely going to disappoint, but this particular reveal was unsatisfying to some fans because Thomas McAllister seemed less smart and cunning than the killer had been presented beforehand. Jane immediately outsmarts McAllister, leaving him whimpering and begging for his life, which is far from the stone-cold killer persona that had been built. The episode also leaves many questions about Red John's plan, including whether he was a true psychic. And these questions are never answered as "The Mentalist" moves on, ending after seven seasons.

Fans weren't the only ones who did not like this ending. In 2013, Simon Baker told Entertainment Weekly about Red John after the reveal: "Ultimately with anything like this there's a level of disappointment because like anything when there's mystery you paint a picture in your head of what it's going to be, [particularly] when it's a mystery that holds you underwater so long, the mystery of who it is is mythical." Although Baker said he wasn't a fan of Jane killing Red John, he said, "I was eventually satisfied with the way I killed him — how about that?"

Bruno Heller, the creator of "The Mentalist," revealed in the same interview that Red John's identity wasn't determined from the start of the show, despite being mentioned in the very first episode, and the villain being a character from the second episode. "It kind of just emerged over the last couple years," Heller said. "There was always three or four possibilities. And it just happened, really. It seemed like the natural correct choice."