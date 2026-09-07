Why The Office's First Episode Was So Similar To The UK Version
Even though the American version of "The Office" ended up having some very unique storylines, its pilot feels almost like a direct copy of the original British version of the sitcom. The copycat approach isn't a lack of imagination. The show's creator, Greg Daniels, told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted the show to have its own unique tone, and following the British "Office" pilot closely insulated him from losing that freedom.
The goal in maintaining the similarities between the two shows' opening acts was to keep the powers that be at NBC from meddling with Daniels' idea too much. He decided the best path was to stay simple for the pilot and not attract unnecessary critical attention. He would treat the new project as a minor rewrite in the hopes that it would receive minimal feedback from the studio.
"I started to become worried that the NBC development machines would note it too much if it was a completely new script," Daniels said, "and that it would be much harder to maintain this unique tone. So I said I'm going to do a little Americanization of the British pilot. We avoided all the notes process on the pilot, because it was just a small rewrite."
Greg Daniels didn't mind wandering from the proven script
In the end, the cut-down pilot did look a lot like its British predecessor. However, even in that process, Greg Daniels actually took some liberties. "I ended up rewriting [the pilot] more significantly," he said, "and you can see a lot of the stuff that I put in the long, superfan version of the pilot that's on Peacock. But when it came down to cutting it down to airtime, it did resemble the British pilot pretty closely."
The American pilot resonated with viewers well, and Daniels and his writing team expanded the American version of the "Office" universe beyond the narrative boundaries the British show had established. It even brought Ricky Gervais' David Brent in toward the end of Season 7, when Steve Carell's Michael Scott was preparing to leave Scranton. While Brent didn't stick around, the show continued to have momentum for two more seasons, adding up to a nine-season run for "The Office."
The show did so well that it has spawned multiple attempts at an in-universe sequel. The first spin-off attempt, "The Farm," was canceled early in development. But the latest spin-off, "The Paper," premiered in 2025 and already has a second season arriving this fall.