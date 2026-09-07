Why The Office's First Episode Was So Similar To The UK Version

Even though the American version of "The Office" ended up having some very unique storylines, its pilot feels almost like a direct copy of the original British version of the sitcom. The copycat approach isn't a lack of imagination. The show's creator, Greg Daniels, told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted the show to have its own unique tone, and following the British "Office" pilot closely insulated him from losing that freedom.

The goal in maintaining the similarities between the two shows' opening acts was to keep the powers that be at NBC from meddling with Daniels' idea too much. He decided the best path was to stay simple for the pilot and not attract unnecessary critical attention. He would treat the new project as a minor rewrite in the hopes that it would receive minimal feedback from the studio.

"I started to become worried that the NBC development machines would note it too much if it was a completely new script," Daniels said, "and that it would be much harder to maintain this unique tone. So I said I'm going to do a little Americanization of the British pilot. We avoided all the notes process on the pilot, because it was just a small rewrite."