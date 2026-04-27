All 9 Seasons Of The Office, Ranked

"The Office" has a more complicated legacy than most sitcoms. For the most part, audiences have accepted that the genre at large would be unavoidably hit or miss, succeeding or failing subjectively according to a viewer's tastes at any given time. As much as we love "Seinfeld," plenty of its episodes have aged poorly in the decades since it went off air. But the story of one of the most groundbreaking cringe comedies on TV is a little different.

Greg Daniels' American import of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's BBC series was a cultural phenomenon, rightfully regarded as one of the most influential television series of all time. Perhaps even more than other classic 2000s comedies like "30 Rock" or "Curb Your Enthusiasm," it shaped the genre's future and paved the way for mockumentary series like "Parks and Recreation" and "Abbott Elementary."

At the same time, either in spite of the standard it once achieved or because of it, "The Office" is also remembered for its disappointingly uneven seasons. The worst years at Dunder Mifflin Scranton were legitimately depressing at points — but when "The Office" was at its best, it produced outstanding seasonal storylines that were as hilarious as they were dramatically compelling.