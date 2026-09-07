High Potential Is A Remake Of A French Series (And There Are Four Other Versions Of The Show)

ABC's "High Potential" is one of five different renditions of the same story — all based on the French police procedural "Haut Potentiel Intellectuel." The original "Haut Potentiel Intellectuel" — or "HPI" — began airing on European networks in 2021, three years before ABC adapted it into "High Potential."

For the most part, "HPI" bears the same premise as its American remake, with a few crucial differences: Kaitlin Olson's Morgan Gillory is known as Morgane Alvaro (Audrey Fleurot), and the character uses her high IQ to assist the Lille police headquarters in northern France instead of the LAPD. Much like Morgan in "High Potential," Morgane's off-the-wall approach to crime-solving often brings her into conflict with the strait-laced detective Adam Karadec (Mehdi Nebbou), portrayed by Daniel Sunjata in the American version.

ABC announced "High Potential" in 2023, shortly after the third season of "HPI" garnered the highest audience ratings for a French series of the last decade. The series has spawned four additional European adaptations, becoming "Excellent Nikol" in Slovakia, "The Cases of the Extraordinary Marty" in the Czech Republic, "IQ 160" in Greece, and "The Reluctant Genius" in Hungary. The original "HPI" aired its final season last September, although the series' production company Mediawan has since hinted at a potential future spinoff.