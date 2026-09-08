Why The Office Rarely Had Celebrities Play Themselves

"The Office" carved out its place in television history despite a reputation for not leaning heavily on big-name actors or celebrity cameos (like when "The Simpsons" got Lindsay Lohan to voice Maggie). The lack of recognizable faces wasn't due to a lack of interest from Hollywood A-listers, either. It was a deliberate decision from the show's creative team — despite plenty of pressure from NBC to the contrary.

Lee Eisenberg was a writer and producer for the show (and is recognizable for his minor role as Vance Refrigeration employee Gino). He spoke to Vulture about the concept of getting high-level celebrities. "The network was insistent that we get celebrities, and that was really complicated ... For a lot of reasons, people just decided that putting someone like that in just takes you out of the reality of the show."

Fellow producer Randy Cordray — who married Jim and Pam aboard the Maid of the Mist in one of TV's most memorable weddings – expanded on Eisenberg's comments. He pointed out that series creator Greg Daniels was decidedly against those kinds of cameos — even though it put him at odds with NBC. Daniels' main qualm was the setting. Having recognizable celebrities show up in Scranton, Pennsylvania didn't make sense. Why would they be there? What idea could you pitch that made any sense? Their presence would make the world of "The Office" feel less real.