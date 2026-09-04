Dave Bautista Reveals Body Transformation To Play Kratos On God Of War Prime Video Series

Dave Bautista is preparing to star in the "God of War" TV series as Kratos on Prime Video, and he's bulking up to play the hardened berserker from the award-winning game franchise. What started out as a highly anticipated project has become a true talking point among audiences because original star Ryan Hurst suffered an on-set injury and had to part ways with the show.

Bautista took to Instagram to update fans on his body transformation for the role, writing in the caption, "3rd week into weight training again. 2 more months to get to where I need to be. Like ridin a bike! LFG!" In the video, he flexes for the camera to show off his physique before giving a couple of Kratos-like roars. It's accompanied by audio from "The Godfather III," using Al Pacino's iconic quote, "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

The actor is no stranger to piling on the muscle mass after starring in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy as Drax the Destroyer, another angry brawler. However, the Marvel character's literal and serious nature is played more for comedic purposes compared to the deep-seated rage that burns inside Kratos.