Casting News: Robert Langdon Series Adds 5, The Madison Star Boards Heated Rivalry Season 2, And More

Netflix's series adaptation of "The Secret of Secrets" is rounding out its ensemble as production gets underway in Prague.

Mamoudou Athie ("Archive 81") has been cast as Michael Harris, alongside Ben Levi Ross ("Elsbeth") as Alex Conan, Anamaria Marinca ("The Chelsea Detective") as Dr. Gessner, Richard Sammel ("Andor") as Karl Muller, and Elena Saurel ("The Agency") as Susan Housemore. All five will recur in the Dan Brown series.

As previously announced, Morgan Spector will lead the cast as Robert Langdon, with Rebecca Hall as Katherine Solomon, Cherry Jones as Heide Nagel, Corey Stoll as Everett Finch, Rob Delaney as Jonas Faukman, and Abbey Lee as Sasha Vesna. The mystery thriller is based on the world of Brown's "The Secret of Secrets," the sixth installment in his Robert Langdon novel series. A first-look photo of Spector and Hall can be seen above.