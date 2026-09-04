Casting News: Robert Langdon Series Adds 5, The Madison Star Boards Heated Rivalry Season 2, And More
Netflix's series adaptation of "The Secret of Secrets" is rounding out its ensemble as production gets underway in Prague.
Mamoudou Athie ("Archive 81") has been cast as Michael Harris, alongside Ben Levi Ross ("Elsbeth") as Alex Conan, Anamaria Marinca ("The Chelsea Detective") as Dr. Gessner, Richard Sammel ("Andor") as Karl Muller, and Elena Saurel ("The Agency") as Susan Housemore. All five will recur in the Dan Brown series.
As previously announced, Morgan Spector will lead the cast as Robert Langdon, with Rebecca Hall as Katherine Solomon, Cherry Jones as Heide Nagel, Corey Stoll as Everett Finch, Rob Delaney as Jonas Faukman, and Abbey Lee as Sasha Vesna. The mystery thriller is based on the world of Brown's "The Secret of Secrets," the sixth installment in his Robert Langdon novel series. A first-look photo of Spector and Hall can be seen above.
In other casting news...
- "Heated Rivalry" Season 2 has added Kevin Zegers ("The Madison") as Coach Wiebe, Paul Gross ("Due South") as Commissioner Crowell, and Milla Jovovich (the "Resident Evil" franchise) as Dr. Galina Molchalina.
- "The Testaments" Season 2 has promoted Charlie Carrick (aka Commander Judd) to series regular for Season 2, and added newcomer Haley Wong as Prudence, "a dutiful and pregnant wife who will carve out a space for joy, even if doing so risks everything," per Deadline.
- Hulu's "Prison Break" reboot has added seven recurring guest stars, according to Deadline: Noah Emmerich ("The Americans") as Callum Faulls, Jackson's (Lukas Gage) father, "a highly respected West Virginia power broker"; Catfish Jean ("Sugar") as Big Country, "an intimidating member of a prison gang"; Augie Duke ("Mayans M.C.") as Iris, "a prisoner who shares a deep maternal bond with Cheyenne (Kelli Berglund)"; Brad Beyer ("Jericho") as Captain David Ryan, "a corrections officer captain"; Greg Vrotsos ("Mayans M.C.") as Dempsey, "a prison guard with a strong sense of loyalty"; Daniel David Stewart ("Reacher") as Cody, "a new convict unprepared for life in prison"; and Michael Mosley ("Ballard") as Maynard Gibbs, "a by-the-book lieutenant suspicious of Cassidy (Emily Browning)."