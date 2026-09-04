After Gilligan's Island, Bob Denver Starred In This Even Goofier '70s Kids' Show

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Even when "Gilligan's Island" ended its three-season run on CBS in 1967, Bob Denver, who played the titular castaway, soon found himself playing another character who was stranded and trying to get home. In 1975, Denver played a janitor who accidentally got blasted into space in the short-lived children's series "Far Out Space Nuts."

The CBS series was created by Sid Krofft and the late Marty Krofft, the same duo behind other '70s kids shows like "H.R. Pufnstuf," "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters," and "Land of the Lost." As the title sequence with its charmingly cheesy theme song explains, Denver's Junior and Chuck McCann's Barney are janitors for NASA. When doing maintenance on a rocket, Junior mishears Barney's desire for "lunch" as "launch" and presses the corresponding button.

Each episode would have the duo and their traveling companion, a furry extra-terrestrial named Honk who was played by Patty Maloney, encounter some aliens for a half-hour of mischief. There were monsters aplenty and the special effects, while goofy, were decent for what the show was. On his now-defunct website, Denver said "Far Out Space Nuts" was "meant to be a Saturday morning show with live actors rather than a cartoon. Sometimes it was a little hard to tell the difference."

Denver kept getting stranded after "Gilligan's Island" ended. In addition to "Far Out Space Nuts," he was also the lead in "Dusty's Trail," a short-lived 1973-1974 Western with basically the same premise as "Gilligan's Island."