Lanterns Writer Says The Power Ring's Sexism Stopped It From Choosing John Stewart's Mother

So far, DC's "Lanterns" has mainly focused on introducing John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as Hal Jordan's (Kyle Chandler) successor within the DCU. While "Lanterns" Episode 3 established that the Power Ring ignored John Stewart Sr. (J. Alphonse Nicholson) because he was afraid, one of the writers says his mother, Bernadette (Jasmine Cephas Jones), should've been a candidate for the Green Lantern Corps.

When speaking to Collider, writer and co-executive producer Vanessa Baden Kelly revealed, "If the ring wasn't sexist, Bernadette would have been chosen, because she really is just the most fearless of everybody." The hero's upbringing is put in the spotlight during the third episode, as his parents ensure that his entire life revolves around becoming the next Green Lantern. While Stewart Sr. showed fear when offered the ring, Bernadette doesn't flinch at anything they do to make the boy fearless — like shooting apples off his head.

Heck, she even faced a literal Guardian of the Universe (Laura Linney) with a cool head while holding her baby. So, did the Guardians miss an obvious candidate for the power ring? Maybe. If nothing else, the Guardian acknowledges Bernadette's resolve and tells her that they would consider her son as a future Lantern as the ring already recognized potential in her husband, so the pair clearly passed on something special to John.