The '80s Michael Mann Crime Drama Series Nobody Talks About (But Should)

Before "The Sopranos," "True Detective," or any other intense crime series that told one gripping story over the course of a season, there was "Crime Story," Michael Mann's groundbreaking show from the '80s. Despite being one of the first primetime series to boast the serialization that would come to define prestige TV years later, "Crime Story" doesn't have the recognition among mainstream audiences the way it should.

In 1986, Mann was riding high on the success of the "Miami Vice" TV show, giving him the freedom to try something ambitious for his next series. So he executive-produced "Crime Story," which was created by Chuck Adamson and Gustave Reininger and premiered on NBC that fall. Set in the 1960s, the show followed Lieutenant Mike Torello (Dennis Farina) and mobster Ray Luca (Anthony Denison) as they battled each other on opposite sides of the law while also forming a grudging mutual respect.

Every episode of "Crime Story" ended with "To Be Continued ..." This was unusual for the era. Only soap operas told ongoing stories like this; primetime shows might dabble with a two-part episode or have some long-term story arcs, but they were typically episodic. "Crime Story," meanwhile, trusted that its audience would follow along every week. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2012, Mann recalled, "There was a lot of discussion between [NBC president] Brandon Tartikoff and myself about how do you hook viewers in in so strong a way that they're following you — because this is all brand new, this is virgin territory."