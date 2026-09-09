5 TV Shows You May Not Know Were Adapted From DC Comics

It's usually not that hard to tell when you're watching a TV show that's based on DC Comics because they typically have famous superheroes in them. Whether it's "Batman: The Animated Series," any of the shows in the "Arrowverse," or HBO's new series "Lanterns," the presence of costumed crime-fighters typically is a good sign that what you're watching is from the pages of a superhero comic, and typically that's either DC or Marvel.

However, there are also shows that don't have superheroes in them but still are comic adaptations. Over the last 25 years, there have been several shows that were based on comics released by DC Comics that the average viewer might not know about. Mostly this is because the comics were released under Vertigo, an imprint where DC publishes more mature stories or comics that don't fit into the normal capes and tights genre of the main line. Vertigo has been around since 1993, and though it was briefly discontinued in 2020, it's back, and new comics are being published under the banner today.

Perhaps some of these new Vertigo comics will become TV shows, like the following five series that have an unexpected connection to the company behind Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. You won't find any of those heroes, but you will find cool zombies, dark dreams, post-apocalyptic worlds, and more.