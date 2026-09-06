Why Tracer From Lioness Looks So Familiar

Tracer proved a valuable addition to the team in "Lioness" Season 2, but viewers may recognize Max Martini from plenty of other roles. A member of Delta Force A and the ex-partner of Bobby (Jill Wagner), Tracer helped rescue Congresswoman Hernandez (Czarina Mireles) and trained Josie Carrillo (Genesis Rodriguez). Before joining the Paramount+ series in 2024, Martini played a number of military and law enforcement characters in some of his best-known projects.

Martini played Corporal Henderson in the 1998 World War II blockbuster "Saving Private Ryan." He later appeared as seasoned Pan Pacific Defense Corps soldier Herc Hansen in 2013's "Pacific Rim," a Navy SEAL commander in "Captain Phillips" the same year, and real-life former U.S. Marine Mark "Oz" Geist in 2016's "13 Hours." Martini also played bodyguard Jason Taylor in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy. He later headlined the 2025 alien invasion film "Osiris," which also starred "Lioness" actor LaMonica Garrett.

Martini has guest-starred on multiple "CSI" shows, "24," "Criminal Minds," and "Lie to Me," among other police procedurals and crime series. He notably worked alongside his "Lioness" co-star Michael Kelly on the spy thriller "Level 9" during its lone season. Martini also had a recurring role on "Bosch: Legacy" Season 2 as Detective Don Ellis. Earlier in 2026, Martini joined NBC's One Chicago franchise, playing Deputy District Chief Cranston in "Chicago Fire" Season 14.