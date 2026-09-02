When it comes to military action thrillers on television, few shows did it as consistently well as "SEAL Team." Running for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024, the show follows an elite Navy SEAL team deployed on high-stakes missions around the world. Between these explosive assignments, the series explores the impact of the team's work on their personal lives back home. Nearly two years after its conclusion on Paramount+, "SEAL Team" has reached new audiences on Netflix, giving the military action show something of a resurgence.

For those who have binged all of "SEAL Team" and are looking for something similar, there are plenty of military and espionage thrillers that scratch the same itch. Many feature missions at home and abroad, tactical action, and characters balancing dangerous work with complicated domestic lives. Others approach the genre from different angles while delivering the same kind of high-stakes suspense. These are the 10 best TV shows like "SEAL Team," each bringing its own brand of high-octane action to television.