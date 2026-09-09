Why Grady From Lioness Looks So Familiar

In Season 3 of "Lioness" — the gritty spy thriller on Paramount+ from creator Taylor Sheridan — the roster of characters has certainly grown, and there's some new military muscle among the mix. One of those new faces is Grady, the tough-as-nails Delta Force operator and K9 handler who loses one of his trusty combat canines during the season premiere.

Grady is played by actor Ian Bohen, and if you're catching yourself doing a double take, you're not alone. Bohen's face has graced both the big screen and the small screen during his 30-plus-year career — and he's appeared in some notable hits. For starters, TV viewers likely remember him as the scheming Peter Hale across multiple seasons of MTV's supernatural smash hit "Teen Wolf." DC superhero gurus will also recognize him from Season 2 of the CW's "Superman & Lois," where he played the antagonistic Lieutenant General Mitch Anderson across eight episodes.

In the past two decades, he's made a stint of guest appearances on TV hits such as "Mad Men," "Prison Break," "CSI Miami," and "Chicago P.D." But some of Bohen's deepest roots trace directly back to Taylor Sheridan's television empire. For five seasons and 51 episodes, Bohen is likely best remembered as the fan-favorite bunkhouse boy Ryan on the mega-hit series "Yellowstone." That wasn't his first collaboration with Sheridan, either. The actor also appeared in the acclaimed 2017 neo-Western flick "Wind River," playing law enforcement officer Evan.