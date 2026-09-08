South Park Changes Its Name To South America Ahead Of Season 29 Premiere — Read Creators' Full Statement

Big changes are coming to "South Park," or should we say "South America," when the show returns to Comedy Central for Season 29.

"Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of 'South Park' to SOUTH AMERICA," series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement. "We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation."

"South Park" has turned criticizing President Donald Trump into an art form, and this name change is no different, as it's clearly mocking Trump's insistence on changing the names of major geographic landmarks (i.e. changing "The Gulf of Mexico" to "The Gulf of America" and "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America"). Both Apple and Google recognize these name changes on the maps users access in their apps, hence that additional dig in Parker and Stone's statement.

Comedy Central

Season 29 of "South Park" premieres Wednesday, September 16, at 10/9c on Comedy Central. New episodes will also air on September 30, October 14, October 28, and November 11, with the finale airing on November 25. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

"South Park" recently took home the award for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, marking the fifth time the show has taken home that honor; it previously won in 2013, 2009, 2007, and 2005. Since "South Park" premiered in 1997, it has received 21 total Emmy nominations.

Your thoughts on the name change? Drop 'em in a comment below.