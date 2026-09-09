Quote Of The Day By Jason Sudeikis: 'If You Have The Opportunity To Hit A Rock Bottom, However You Define That, You Can Become 412 Bones Or You Can Land Like An Avenger...'

The infectious optimism of "Ted Lasso" pushed Jason Sudeikis' popularity to new heights when it debuted back in 2020. Four seasons later, the comedy has become one of the best shows streaming on Apple TV.

It's unsurprising that Sudeikis knows how to tickle an audience's funny bone: He cut his teeth performing improv comedy in the late 1990s and early 2000s and went on to write gags for "Saturday Night Live." Whether it was his performances as George Bush, Mitt Romney, or the Devil — Sudeikis quickly became a regular highlight of the NBC sketch comedy show. He also had smaller roles in "30 Rock," one of the best sitcoms ever made, before making the jump to the big screen with movies like "Horrible Bosses," "We're the Millers," and "Sleeping with Other People."

But "Ted Lasso" has now become the defining role of Sudeikis' career, which is quite impressive since the character was first created for an NBC commercial. The titular coach has already delivered plenty of motivational messages for the AFC Richmond Ladies team during Season 4, so let's take a look at some real advice from Sudeikis himself in today's quote of the day.