Cupertino's First Cases Give Off Evil Vibes — And That's A Good Thing — In Full Trailer For Robert And Michelle King's New Series (Exclusive)

"A couple of days ago, we dealt with an AI drone that killed a man," Olivia recaps at one point in the trailer. "Today, it's a chatbot encouraging a kid to kill his father." With cases like that, we half expect Leland Townsend to show up in the new show's courtroom. (Let the record show: He doesn't... at least, not in the trailer.)

No, the only malevolent forces at work in "Cupertino" are the law firms that help massive tech firms "exploit" the average joe. Or, as one character (played by guest star Stephen Pasquale of "Do No Harm") tells Michael: "Apple, Google, Facebook, Open AI — the Goliaths protect each other."

In addition to Mike Colter and Rachel Keller, the new trailer gives us a good look at the rest of the cast — which includes Ella Stiller ("The Comeback"), Nik Dodani ("Atypical"), Busy Philipps ("Girls5eva"), and Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Girls5eva") — as well as guest stars like Stephen Kunken ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Fisher Stevens ("Succession").

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive-produce with Liz Glotzer ("Elsbeth").

"Cupertino" will premiere on Thursday, October 8, at 10/9. (See a schedule of all of CBS' fall premieres here.)

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments: Is "Cupertino" on your list of must-sees this fall?