Cupertino's First Cases Give Off Evil Vibes — And That's A Good Thing — In Full Trailer For Robert And Michelle King's New Series (Exclusive)
The first full trailer for CBS' upcoming legal drama "Cupertino" is making us fondly remember "Evil"— and if you, too, worshipped at the altar of Father David Acosta and Kristen Bouchard, you're going to want to watch the exclusive trailer above.
"Cupertino," like "Evil," hails from Robert and Michelle King, who also created "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," and "Elsbeth." Their newest series follows lawyers Michael Price ((played by Mike Colter, "Evil") and Olivia Siffre (Rachel Keller, "Fargo"), who rebound from losing their tech-related jobs by forming a firm that helps the little guys fight back against the powerful entities running Silicon Valley.
The show's teaser trailer, released in July, focused on Olivia and Michael's nascent partnership. The footage above gives us a taste of what types of cases Price & Cipher will take on as the season gets underway.
Who else is in Cupertino's cast?
"A couple of days ago, we dealt with an AI drone that killed a man," Olivia recaps at one point in the trailer. "Today, it's a chatbot encouraging a kid to kill his father." With cases like that, we half expect Leland Townsend to show up in the new show's courtroom. (Let the record show: He doesn't... at least, not in the trailer.)
No, the only malevolent forces at work in "Cupertino" are the law firms that help massive tech firms "exploit" the average joe. Or, as one character (played by guest star Stephen Pasquale of "Do No Harm") tells Michael: "Apple, Google, Facebook, Open AI — the Goliaths protect each other."
In addition to Mike Colter and Rachel Keller, the new trailer gives us a good look at the rest of the cast — which includes Ella Stiller ("The Comeback"), Nik Dodani ("Atypical"), Busy Philipps ("Girls5eva"), and Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Girls5eva") — as well as guest stars like Stephen Kunken ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Fisher Stevens ("Succession").
Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive-produce with Liz Glotzer ("Elsbeth").
"Cupertino" will premiere on Thursday, October 8, at 10/9. (See a schedule of all of CBS' fall premieres here.)
Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments: Is "Cupertino" on your list of must-sees this fall?