Landman Adds Michael Kelly As Oil Industry Bigwig In Season 3

"Landman" just introduced a powerful new oilman into Tommy Norris' world.

"House of Cards" alum Michael Kelly has joined the Paramount+ drama as a series regular for Season 3, TVLine has learned. He'll play William Crockett, who oversees the largest oil-management firm in the world. Per the official character description, Crockett is "a titan of industry, and everything about him exudes efficiency and money."

What we don't yet know: How the new character will interact with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy, who a) started his own oil company in the Season 2 finale, and b) generally doesn't love executives.

As viewers will remember, the series' sophomore run ended with Tommy — who'd been newly fired from MTex — creating CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. The family business, financed by Gallino (Andy Garcia), will employ Cooper (Jacob Lofland) as president of the board and Tommy as senior vice president; Nate (Colm Feore), Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), Dale (James Jordan), T.L. (Sam Elliott), Boss (Mustafa Speaks), and likely Ariana (Paulina Chávez) also will hold positions.

"You can see how glum Tommy is, having to get on a private jet all the time," series co-creator/EP Christian Wallace told TVLine at the end of Season 2. "A lot of us might be thrilled by that prospect of this more glamorous lifestyle, but Tommy really thrives whenever he's in the patch, in the field with the hands and really working more of the day-to-day operations." The new company, therefore, "gives him an opportunity to lean into some of the stuff that he enjoys most out of this very difficult job."