Before Joining Reacher, Kevin Weisman Was Jennifer Garner's Version Of James Bond's Q

Before joining the cast of "Reacher" as discredited Washington journalist Russell Plum, actor Kevin Weisman played Marshall Flinkman, the tech genius on ABC's "Alias." Marshall served as the gadget creator for Jennifer Garner's character, CIA spy Sydney Bristow. In other words, he was the Q to Garner's James Bond.

Weisman held the role of Marshall Flinkman for all five seasons of the hit J.J. Abrams show, appearing in over a hundred episodes of "Alias" between 2001 and 2006, when the series wrapped. He was able to make the character his own in that time, writing Marshall's proposal song and making tweaks to his appearance.

"I've made subtle changes as the years have gone on. His clothes are a little bit nicer and he's wearing ties more often. He's not such a mess," Weisman said in a 2004 interview with John Bierly. "When you play a character over a long period of time, you can make subtle changes as opposed to a play or a movie."