Before Joining Reacher, Kevin Weisman Was Jennifer Garner's Version Of James Bond's Q
Before joining the cast of "Reacher" as discredited Washington journalist Russell Plum, actor Kevin Weisman played Marshall Flinkman, the tech genius on ABC's "Alias." Marshall served as the gadget creator for Jennifer Garner's character, CIA spy Sydney Bristow. In other words, he was the Q to Garner's James Bond.
Weisman held the role of Marshall Flinkman for all five seasons of the hit J.J. Abrams show, appearing in over a hundred episodes of "Alias" between 2001 and 2006, when the series wrapped. He was able to make the character his own in that time, writing Marshall's proposal song and making tweaks to his appearance.
"I've made subtle changes as the years have gone on. His clothes are a little bit nicer and he's wearing ties more often. He's not such a mess," Weisman said in a 2004 interview with John Bierly. "When you play a character over a long period of time, you can make subtle changes as opposed to a play or a movie."
Is Kevin Weisman's character in the Jack Reacher books?
Kevin Weisman joined the cast of "Reacher" during Season 4, making his first appearance in the second episode, "Cage Fight." He crosses paths with the titular character after seeing him, Jacob Merrick (Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette), and Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel) being brought unconscious into a CIA black site he's observing, ultimately helping them escape.
"Cage Fight" went down well with viewers, earning the joint third-highest IMDb episode score in the history of the series when it aired on August 12, 2026. Critics praised the introduction of Weisman's character, with We Have Issues saying that Russell Plum "adds a welcome layer of conspiracy without knocking the main plot off the rails" and that the scenes in his grimy loft "have an urgent energy about them."
He definitely feels like a character straight out of Lee Child's books, but Russell is actually an original creation for the Prime Video series. "He was an added character to create an additional story from the perspective of a civilian involved," Weisman explained to YouTuber Jim Conlan. The actor revealed that he read "Gone Tomorrow" (the Jack Reacher book that Season 4 is based on) anyway to get a feel for the story.