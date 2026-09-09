Casting News: An SNL Exit, GMA Weekend Anchors, And More
And then there was one.
One year after Please Don't Destroy stopped appearing as a trio on "Saturday Night Live" — with John Higgins departing, Ben Marshall joining the cast as a featured player, and Martin Herlihy staying on as a writer and digital short contributor — Herlihy is departing "SNL" ahead of Season 52. LateNighter was first to report the news.
Herlihy is the second major exit ahead of Season 52, after Chloe Fineman announced on July 16 that she would depart the NBC sketch series after seven seasons. "It's cliché to say this but working at 'SNL' has been the greatest privilege of my life," she wrote at the time. "I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you're reading this on your burner account), I want you to know that I am forever in your debt."
"Saturday Night Live" Season 52 kicks off Saturday, September 26, at 11:30 p.m., with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE.
In other casting news...
- "Good Morning America" is shaking up its weekend anchor teams, adding ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott as Whit Johnson's new Saturday co-anchor, and ABC News correspondent Rhiannon Ally as Gio Benitez's new Sunday co-anchor, beginning September 12. Also joining the weekend team is Leslie Lopez, who will serve as meteorologist.
- Jenny Slate ("Dying for Sex") has been tapped as the female lead opposite Dylan O'Brien in Hulu's comedy pilot "Lex," Deadline reports. Slate will play Holly, the recently fired personal assistant to a murdered tech CEO who gets swept up in a global conspiracy alongside Lex (O'Brien), a disgraced former reality star who accidentally captures the murder in the background of a $20 Cameo video.
- Sylvia Hoeks ("Ride or Die") has joined Apple TV's upcoming action thriller "Disavowed" as a series regular, Deadline reports. She joins James Marsden, who stars as a disgraced CIA case officer hunting the assassin who killed his colleague, and previously announced cast member Norman Reedus. Details of Hoeks' and Reedus' roles are being kept under wraps.