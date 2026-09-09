Casting News: An SNL Exit, GMA Weekend Anchors, And More

And then there was one.

One year after Please Don't Destroy stopped appearing as a trio on "Saturday Night Live" — with John Higgins departing, Ben Marshall joining the cast as a featured player, and Martin Herlihy staying on as a writer and digital short contributor — Herlihy is departing "SNL" ahead of Season 52. LateNighter was first to report the news.

Herlihy is the second major exit ahead of Season 52, after Chloe Fineman announced on July 16 that she would depart the NBC sketch series after seven seasons. "It's cliché to say this but working at 'SNL' has been the greatest privilege of my life," she wrote at the time. "I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you're reading this on your burner account), I want you to know that I am forever in your debt."

"Saturday Night Live" Season 52 kicks off Saturday, September 26, at 11:30 p.m., with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE.