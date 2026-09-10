Quote Of The Day By Krysten Ritter: 'Anything Bad That's Happened To Me, I Try To Put It In My Work And Afterward, I Feel Lighter. It's Like Spring Cleaning...'

Krysten Ritter has made a name for herself playing edgy, quirky characters across TV and film.

Though she started out as a model, Ritter's acting career began to take off when she played tattooist Jane Margolis, Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) ill-fated girlfriend on "Breaking Bad." More recently, she joined Marvel's Netflix TV shows as the super-powered private detective, Jessica Jones. She has quickly become a beloved member of the MCU, appearing as Jessica in Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2.

On the TV side, Ritter also led ABC's "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," and she played Gia Goodman on "Veronica Mars" and Lucy on "Gilmore Girls."

The actress is once again exploring the darker side of life in "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2, returning to Paramount+ in October 2026. As we wait to see Ritter back on our screens, why not turn to the actress for today's quote of the day?