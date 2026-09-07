Breaking Bad: How Every Main Character Dies In The Series

Season 2, Episode 2, "Grilled"

With Krazy-8 gone, his territory is taken over by Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz). When Jesse first attempts to negotiate with him, Tuco robs Jesse of $35,000 worth of product and beats him within an inch of his life. So, obviously, Walt decides it's a good idea to continue doing business with him.

Shockingly, Tuco's increasing paranoia and volatility make him a danger to everyone he works with. Once the DEA begins to close in on his operations, he decides to kidnap Walt and Jesse. Tuco forces Jesse to drive them all to a shack in the desert, where his seemingly harmless uncle Hector (Mark Margolis) is waiting. Tuco just needs to keep all four of them together so that they can eventually escape to Mexico, where Walt and Jesse will be forced to cook for the cartel. They rush Tuco physically, with Jesse ultimately using Tuco's own handgun against him.

Meanwhile, Jesse's car has been outfitted with an anti-theft LoJack tracker, which Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) uses to track him for questioning. By the time he arrives at the shack, Walt and Jesse have hightailed it — Tuco is outside, bleeding, but not beaten. He engages Hank in a firefight, during which Hank shoots him in the forehead.