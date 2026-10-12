Tom Selleck's Possible Blue Bloods Return In Spin-Off Gets Update From Showrunners
It wasn't long after CBS ordered the "Blue Bloods" offshoot "Boston Blue" that fans started wondering if Tom Selleck would reprise his role as Frank Reagan. Unfortunately, Frank didn't show up in Season 1 — which followed Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) move to the Boston PD. Season 2 also just premiered without any involvement from Selleck. According to showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, they're excited about a potential Frank appearance, but they're holding out for the perfect conditions to bring Tom Selleck back.
While speaking with ScreenRant ahead of the "Boston Blue" Season 2 premiere, Margolis said, "We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true." That said, weaving Selleck into "Boston Blue" would depend entirely on what would make the most sense for his character. "We're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible," Sonnier agreed regarding the importance of waiting for the right opportunity to bring Selleck back. "The right story that brings Frank into the world of 'Boston Blue' will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write," he continued.
Sonequa Martin-Green wants Tom Selleck on Boston Blue
Sonequa Martin-Green, who stars alongside Donnie Wahlberg, has also spoken out about bringing Tom Selleck into "Boston Blue." Unsurprisingly, she's all for it. "We've been talking about Mr. Selleck for a long time," she told Woman's World about the "Blue Bloods" character she'd love to see on "Boston Blue." Echoing her showrunners' sentiments, she emphasized the importance of finding just the right story for Frank. "I think it would be great if we can have him and I'm excited for whatever story it ends up being if he does come," she said.
As for Selleck himself, he didn't seem too keen in November 2025. "I don't know if I would do 'Boston Blue' — that's another show," he told Hour Detroit at the time. "I think it's partly my lot in life to make sure 'Blue Bloods' has its place in television history, but I don't think it's my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan," continued Selleck, who, along with his cast, took a pay cut in order to keep "Blue Bloods" on air, prior to its cancellation. And while he noted that he can't predict the future, he revealed that he'd like to do comedy again.