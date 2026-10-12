Tom Selleck's Possible Blue Bloods Return In Spin-Off Gets Update From Showrunners

It wasn't long after CBS ordered the "Blue Bloods" offshoot "Boston Blue" that fans started wondering if Tom Selleck would reprise his role as Frank Reagan. Unfortunately, Frank didn't show up in Season 1 — which followed Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) move to the Boston PD. Season 2 also just premiered without any involvement from Selleck. According to showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, they're excited about a potential Frank appearance, but they're holding out for the perfect conditions to bring Tom Selleck back.

While speaking with ScreenRant ahead of the "Boston Blue" Season 2 premiere, Margolis said, "We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true." That said, weaving Selleck into "Boston Blue" would depend entirely on what would make the most sense for his character. "We're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible," Sonnier agreed regarding the importance of waiting for the right opportunity to bring Selleck back. "The right story that brings Frank into the world of 'Boston Blue' will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write," he continued.