The Blue Bloods Cast Took A Huge Pay Cut To Save The Series, Says Tom Selleck

"Blue Bloods" fans were distraught when the long-running police procedural was cancelled after 14 seasons, but Tom Selleck says the cast had already taken a 25% pay cut to keep the show on air. While appearing on a July 2026 episode of the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast, Selleck, who played NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, said that "'Blue Bloods' was a labor of love ... I think for everybody."

Selleck elaborated on the efforts made by the cast, which also included Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes. "We'd already taken a 25 percent cut in salary," he said. "We'd already done all sorts of things to keep the show going."

Selleck also expressed his disappointment in "Blue Bloods" being cancelled, despite its solid ratings more than a decade into its run. "It was very frustrating," he said, adding, "Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on. That's hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time." The series finale aired in December 2024 and was the highest-rated episode of Season 14.