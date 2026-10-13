High Potential Lands Highly Coveted Post-Super Bowl 2027 Slot On ABC — Watch Promo

The mystery of which ABC show will follow the Super Bowl in 2027 has already been solved. A new episode of "High Potential" will air after the big game on Sunday, February 14, TVLine has learned.

The first promo for the special "High Potential" episode, which you can watch below, aired during "Monday Night Football" on October 12. The promo finds Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) reminding the audience that detective work is easy, "as long as you know where to look."

Right on cue, she discovers a hidden message about the show landing the post-Super Bowl slot, and she has an extremely Morgan-coded reaction: "What does this mean for me, swag-wise?"

A premiere date for Season 3 of "High Potential" has not yet been announced. The ABC drama wrapped its second season back in April, meaning this promo is technically our first official look at Season 3, and we'll take whatever crumbs we can get at this point. Sure, it's just Morgan in another over-the-top outfit, but since when can you get too much of that?

In addition to Olson, who stars as Morgan Gillory, the cast of "High Potential" includes Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava Gillory, Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, and Judy Reyes as Selena Soto.