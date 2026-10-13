High Potential Lands Highly Coveted Post-Super Bowl 2027 Slot On ABC — Watch Promo
The mystery of which ABC show will follow the Super Bowl in 2027 has already been solved. A new episode of "High Potential" will air after the big game on Sunday, February 14, TVLine has learned.
The first promo for the special "High Potential" episode, which you can watch below, aired during "Monday Night Football" on October 12. The promo finds Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) reminding the audience that detective work is easy, "as long as you know where to look."
Right on cue, she discovers a hidden message about the show landing the post-Super Bowl slot, and she has an extremely Morgan-coded reaction: "What does this mean for me, swag-wise?"
A premiere date for Season 3 of "High Potential" has not yet been announced. The ABC drama wrapped its second season back in April, meaning this promo is technically our first official look at Season 3, and we'll take whatever crumbs we can get at this point. Sure, it's just Morgan in another over-the-top outfit, but since when can you get too much of that?
In addition to Olson, who stars as Morgan Gillory, the cast of "High Potential" includes Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava Gillory, Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, and Judy Reyes as Selena Soto.
What's so special about the post-Super Bowl slot?
Simply put, the post-Super Bowl slot is the most coveted time slot in all of television. Upwards of 100 million viewers tune in to the big game every year, providing an enormous lead-in audience for whatever show airs next.
For decades, broadcast networks have carefully selected the perfect show to air after the Super Bowl, typically either the debut of a buzzy new series or a big episode of an existing hit. In this case, ABC has chosen to go with the latter; "High Potential" has been a ratings juggernaut since its first season, guaranteeing that plenty of eyeballs will remain on ABC after the game is over.
CBS recently used the slot to premiere "Tracker" in 2024, just as CBS did with "The Equalizer" in 2021, and Fox did with "24: Legacy" in 2017. Other iconic post-Super Bowl TV episodes include the infamous "pink mist" episode of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006, a two-part episode of NBC's "Friends" (cheekily titled "The One After the Super Bowl") in 1996, and the painful episode of NBC's "This Is Us" chronicling Jack's death in 2018.
Are you excited to watch a new episode of "High Potential" after the Super Bowl in February? And what's your favorite post-game episode of all time? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.