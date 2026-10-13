UPtv's 2026 Christmas Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies
UPtv is celebrating the holiday season with eight Christmas movie premieres in 2026, featuring royal romances, second chances at love, and a festive whodunit.
The network's "Most Uplifting Christmas Ever" programming event kicks off Thursday, November 5, with "Snowbody Like You," a holiday romance starring Kelley Jakle and Colton Little.
Other highlights include "A Royal Stables Christmas," starring Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti; the network debut of "Christmas in the Ballroom," featuring "Dancing With the Stars" veterans Kym Johnson Herjavec and Gilles Marini; and "A Christmas Cookie Caper: A Puzzle Time Mystery," a sequel to "A Christmas Murder Mystery" starring Vivica A. Fox.
UPtv's holiday slate joins Christmas movie lineups from Hallmark Channel, Great American Family, and Netflix.
Scroll down for UPtv's complete 2026 Christmas movie schedule, including premiere dates, casts, and plot descriptions.
November 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "Snowbody Like You"
Premiere Date: Thursday, November 5 at 8 p.m.
Years after a disastrous first date, a Christmas blizzard reunites two would-be lovers for a second chance at romance; Kelley Jakle, Colton Little, and Lana McKissack star.
🎄 "Chocolate for Christmas"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 6 at 8 p.m.
A woman returns home to save her family's chocolate shop, finding unexpected love and a renewed appreciation for tradition; Angela Cole and Joel Berg star.
🎄 "A Royal Stables Christmas"
Premiere Date: Thursday, November 12 at 8 p.m.
A woman falls for a charming horseman at an equestrian training center, only to discover he's hiding a royal secret; Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti star.
🎄 "Christmas En Pointe"
Premiere Date: Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m.
A small-town dance teacher reunites with her ex-fiancé, now a senator, when he returns home for Christmas and helps save her struggling studio; Jonathan Stoddard and Lexie Contursi star.
December 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "The Christmas Gift Guide"
Premiere Date: Thursday, December 3 at 8 p.m.
A marketing executive gains the ability to hear women's Christmas wishes and teams up with a single-mom influencer to create the ultimate holiday gift guide; Nazneen Contractor, Morgan David Jones, and Brian Sills star.
🎄 "Christmas in the Ballroom"
Premiere Date: Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m.
After leaving a hit dance show, a dancer retreats to a small-town studio, where she rediscovers her passion and finds unexpected romance; Kym Johnson Herjavec, Gilles Marini, Sarah Higgins, and Carson Kressley star.
🎄 "A Christmas Cookie Caper: A Puzzle Time Mystery"
Premiere Date: Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m.
In this sequel to "A Christmas Murder Mystery," amateur sleuth Vera Vexley investigates a celebrity baker's mysterious collapse during a Christmas cookie competition to clear her friend's name; Vivica A. Fox, Morgan Bradley, and Rob Mayes star.
🎄 "The Christmas Treehouse"
Premiere Date: Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m.
An event planner returns home to care for her injured mother and restore her late father's beloved treehouse in time for Christmas, finding unexpected romance along the way; Kristi Murdock and Thomas Maden star.