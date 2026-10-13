UPtv's 2026 Christmas Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies

UPtv is celebrating the holiday season with eight Christmas movie premieres in 2026, featuring royal romances, second chances at love, and a festive whodunit.

The network's "Most Uplifting Christmas Ever" programming event kicks off Thursday, November 5, with "Snowbody Like You," a holiday romance starring Kelley Jakle and Colton Little.

Other highlights include "A Royal Stables Christmas," starring Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti; the network debut of "Christmas in the Ballroom," featuring "Dancing With the Stars" veterans Kym Johnson Herjavec and Gilles Marini; and "A Christmas Cookie Caper: A Puzzle Time Mystery," a sequel to "A Christmas Murder Mystery" starring Vivica A. Fox.

UPtv's holiday slate joins Christmas movie lineups from Hallmark Channel, Great American Family, and Netflix.

Scroll down for UPtv's complete 2026 Christmas movie schedule, including premiere dates, casts, and plot descriptions.