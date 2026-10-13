The Gilded Age Season 4 Trailer: A Marriage In Crisis, An Engagement In Question, And A Very Special Guest

Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1889: HBO has released the official trailer for Season 4 of "The Gilded Age," premiering Sunday, November 1.

As for the drama being stirred up in Season 4, HBO's official logline teases that "Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

And the trailer reveals quite a bit more, including Peggy and William's engagement being threatened by their individual professional aspirations, the van Rhijn household preparing for the arrival of President Grover Cleveland, and Bertha desperately trying to repair her marriage to George.

The show's massive ensemble cast for Season 4 includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp, and Phylicia Rashad.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first full look at "The Gilded Age" Season 4, then drop a comment with your thoughts.