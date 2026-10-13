Save The Dates: Jensen Ackles' Tracker Return, Mayfair Witches Season 3, And More

Jensen Ackles is headed back to "Tracker" — and now we know when to expect the next Shaw brothers reunion.

As TVLine was first to report, Ackles will reprise his role as Colter's older brother Russell in Season 4, Episode 5, which CBS has now confirmed will air Sunday, November 1 (9:30/8:30c).

In the episode, titled "Need to Know," a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, prompting Colter (series star Justin Hartley) to investigate. He soon discovers that Russell is pursuing a related lead, and the brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up.

CBS

Russell was last seen in the Season 3 finale, when he struck a secret deal with the man behind a covert government program that had driven his father to the brink. In exchange for carrying out an undisclosed assignment, Russell secured protection for himself and Colter, along with a file containing potentially disturbing information about what their father had done to Colter as a child. Before skipping town, Russell called Reenie and asked her to keep his younger brother off his trail.

And this may not be Russell's only appearance this season. Showrunner Elwood Reid previously told TVLine that he hopes to bring Ackles back for an extended stretch of episodes, potentially involving the unsolved murder of Mel's mother. "Knock wood, that could potentially be a good story for Russell to come and get involved in," he teased.