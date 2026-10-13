Save The Dates: Jensen Ackles' Tracker Return, Mayfair Witches Season 3, And More
Jensen Ackles is headed back to "Tracker" — and now we know when to expect the next Shaw brothers reunion.
As TVLine was first to report, Ackles will reprise his role as Colter's older brother Russell in Season 4, Episode 5, which CBS has now confirmed will air Sunday, November 1 (9:30/8:30c).
In the episode, titled "Need to Know," a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, prompting Colter (series star Justin Hartley) to investigate. He soon discovers that Russell is pursuing a related lead, and the brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up.
Russell was last seen in the Season 3 finale, when he struck a secret deal with the man behind a covert government program that had driven his father to the brink. In exchange for carrying out an undisclosed assignment, Russell secured protection for himself and Colter, along with a file containing potentially disturbing information about what their father had done to Colter as a child. Before skipping town, Russell called Reenie and asked her to keep his younger brother off his trail.
And this may not be Russell's only appearance this season. Showrunner Elwood Reid previously told TVLine that he hopes to bring Ackles back for an extended stretch of episodes, potentially involving the unsolved murder of Mel's mother. "Knock wood, that could potentially be a good story for Russell to come and get involved in," he teased.
In other scheduling news...
- Disney's live-action "Moana" will begin streaming Wednesday, October 21 on Disney+.
- Netflix has released a trailer for "Minimum Wage," a new workplace comedy starring newly minted "Saturday Night Live" featured player Grace Reiter. Premiering Monday, October 26, the 14-episode short-form series follows a group of teenage employees at a chaotic local pizza shop; Randall Park guest-stars.
- NBC has released trailers for "St. Denis Medical" Season 3 and "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Season 2, premiering Monday, November 2 at 8 and 8:30 p.m., respectively:
- Netflix has unveiled a full trailer for its upcoming teen psychodrama "The Body," premiering Wednesday, November 11.
- Apple TV has released a trailer for "12 12 12," an eight-episode heist thriller starring Anthony Mackie as a disgraced FBI agent and Jamie Dornan as a career criminal locked in a game of cat and mouse across Europe. The series premieres Friday, November 13, with its first two episodes.
- "A Proud Family Wizmas," a stop-motion holiday special, premieres Saturday, November 14 on Disney+. The story follows Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt) as she scrambles to save Christmas after inadvertently destroying the holiday as we know it. Guest voices include Anderson .Paak as Mall Elf, Lil Rel Howery as Bubble, JB Smoove as Mall Santa, Karlous Miller as Benny, Tone Loc as Penny Loc, Earthquake as Big Mack, Luenell as Belinda, Affion Crockett as Billy, and Gabrielle Union as Talia Rogue.
- "Mayfair Witches" Season 3, dubbed "Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven," will premiere Wednesday, December 30 on AMC and AMC+. Watch a trailer: