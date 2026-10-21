5 Marvel Characters We Want To See In The Zodiac TV Series

True Believers are currently tuning in to "VisionQuest" on Disney+ as Marvel Television closes the book on the Westview Trilogy about The Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and their family. However, the future of this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unclear for a while. "Wonder Man" was canceled despite a Season 2 renewal, "Daredevil: Born Again" is ending with Season 3, and no other TV projects had been officially announced. But that all changed at this year's New York Comic Con when Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise, appeared onstage at the Javits Center to reveal that a brand-new series titled "Zodiac" will be coming to Disney+ in 2028.

While he didn't share any details beyond the show being a spy thriller, he did tease that the logo contained some clues as to what the series could be about. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo incorporated into the "A," but the "O" is the more interesting bit, as many theorize that it could allude to a group featured in Brian Michael Bendis, Jonathan Hickman, and Stefano Caselli's "Secret Warriors" comic series from 2009.

If this is in fact the case, then the logo tells us that "Zodiac" will likely feature characters from S.H.I.E.L.D., HYDRA, The Hand, and other groups from the Marvel Universe involved in a long-gestating conspiracy to change the world as we know it. Since this is purely speculative at this point and we don't know the key players yet, here are a few characters from the MCU that we would love to see make a comeback in this show.