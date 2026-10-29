Quote Of The Day By Brad Pitt: 'Grief, If You Survive It, Leaves A Gaping Hole, But It...'

Brad Pitt's opinion on grief is a fascinating acknowledgement that dealing with grief and loss is not a straightforward emotion. For starters, it's an awful thing for anyone to go through, and the pain of losing someone close to us can be immeasurable no matter the circumstances. So when Pitt uses the word "survive," it's because it truly feels like life is testing us when we have to deal with that pain.

But two things can be true at the same time. Grief can be one of the hardest things that we deal with, and it can also make us reflect on our time with that person in a beautiful way or even recognize their impact on us. Of course, that doesn't negate the grief itself, which is why Pitt calls it "an aching beauty."

Pitt's comments are a reminder to us that navigating grief is a complex thing to process, and it's reassuring to know that other people struggle with different emotions when dealing with it. He also pointed out that, over time, it can feel less intense, adding: "I don't want to ignore the place where you run up against the wall. But I just one day woke up, and it just felt a little sunnier and the air felt a little sweeter. Just microdoses of it."