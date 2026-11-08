Why Lioness Was 'One Of The Most Intimidating' Jobs Actor Michael Kelly Ever Took On

Despite having four Emmy nominations and decades of Hollywood experience under his belt, Michael Kelly felt out of his depth on the set of "Lioness" when he started playing Byron Westfield in Season 1.

Taylor Sheridan's TV shows commonly enlist award-winning actors, and "Lioness" features three stars who have been crowned at the Oscars. Zoe Saldaña, who leads the Paramount+ series as Joe McNamara, most recently joined the club in 2025 — two years after "Lioness" premiered. Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, on the other hand, took home their Academy Awards in the 2000s. In all three seasons of "Lioness," Kelly's Byron Westfield, the CIA's deputy director of operations, collaborates with Saldaña's senior case officer, Kidman's high-ranking CIA officer Kaitlyn Meade, and Freeman's Secretary of State Edwin Mullins to plan pivotal operations targeting terrorist threats.

In an interview with TV Insider, Kelly explained why working alongside so many high-caliber actors on "Lioness" initially spooked him. "In the beginning, it had to be one of the most intimidating things I've ever done because I'm sitting at a table with, at the time, two Academy Award winners, now three Academy Award winners, and it's intimidating as all get-out," he said. "And now it's just, it can be intimidating, but it's fun. You're doing it with the best of the best, and just to try to hang with those guys. It's everything. As an actor, you're just like, 'Wow, I'm truly doing it with the best there is,' and that's all you ask for, man."