It's not uncommon for actors to play different parts in long-running TV shows, though Susan Saint James' appearances on "Ironside" were unusually close together: She guest-starred in two Season 1 episodes that aired only two months apart.

In "Girl in the Night," James played a mysterious singer with short hair named Elaine Moreau. While at a nightclub in Las Vegas, Elaine meets Ironside's colleague Detective Sergeant Ed Brown Ed Brown (Don Galloway) and he falls head over heels for her. When Elaine disappears and Ed wakes up in the hospital, Ironside digs into Elaine's past, which involves mob connections and ends in tragedy.

In "Something for Nothing," James once again played a short-haired singer mixed up in the criminal underworld. She portrayed Verna Cusack, one half of a musical duo with her husband, Tommy (James Farentino). When Ironside watches the duo perform one night, he learns that Tommy is in debt to eyepatch-wearing crime boss Roy Faber (Vincent Gardenia).

It's a bit odd that the creators of "Ironside" decided to cast James in two similar roles for episodes that aired so close together, but they clearly trusted her to make the two characters distinct. After all, she was a talented actress — following James' death in October 2026 at the age of 80, fans pointed out that she was one of the most underrated TV stars of her generation.