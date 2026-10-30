9-1-1 Volcano Crisis Ends With A Surprise Return — Plus, Buck Shows Eddie The Door: 'They're Definitely Not On The Same Page,' Says Oliver Stark

Thursday's "9-1-1" concluded the ABC drama's three-part Season 10 premiere event, where the only thing boiling over faster than the river of lava are the tensions between Buck and Eddie, culminating in a dramatic eruption that could destroy "Buddie" as we know it.

Already concerned about Buck's questionable parenting, Eddie pays him a visit after the 118's battle against the volcano, only to discover that his home life is even more chaotic than expected. As he did in the season premiere, Eddie bites his tongue for the sake of their friendship, but he hits his limit when he notices that Buck and Theo are playing a game called "lava bomb." Eddie doesn't think it's appropriate to turn a citywide tragedy into a "party trick," suggesting that Buck should actually talk to Theo about his fears rather than making a joke out of them.

Buck says Theo could use a few jokes after the traumatic year he's had, and that's when Eddie takes the kid gloves off, noting that it's "not good for a kid" to let his destructive behavior slide. Buck bites back, reminding Eddie that he's never judged him for any mistakes he's made in the past, and suggests that Theo might need a friend right now.

"The kid needs a father, and some boundaries that actually make him feel safe," Eddie says, which is the final straw for Buck, who says that Eddie is, in fact, "overstepping." Then Buck drops the hammer: "You don't like the way I'm handling things, Eddie? You know where the door is."

When TVLine spoke with Oliver Stark last week about Buck's Season 10 journey, he teased that Buck and Eddie are "going to butt heads" over parenting Theo, which is exactly what we see unfold this week. As for what's next, we're a little worried by what Oliver has to say: "It's going to last longer than I expected it to," Stark told us. "They're definitely not on the same page as we move forward for some time."