5 Law & Order: SVU Storylines That Were Completely Abandoned
This article contains discussions of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and mental health.
One of the longest-running shows in American TV history, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is filled to the brim with shocking plot twists and episodes that could never be made today due to their subject matter. One of the most frustrating realities of a series that lasts this long is that storylines are occasionally dropped without any explanation. Writers and executive producers don't always control when an actor decides to leave a show, so the only thing that can be done sometimes is to explain an exit with a quick line that can feel narratively unsatisfying — or, in some cases, do absolutely nothing at all.
"SVU" also follows a traditional "case of the week" formula, so the end of an episode is often purposefully ambiguous, even if it makes more sense to keep following the story. The show ultimately focuses on the personal lives of the team at the 16th Precinct, whether they intersect with cases or not. Whether they involved Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) personal life, relationships among detectives, or a case that spanned several episodes, these five stories were completely abandoned by "Law & Order: SVU."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Olivia's potential drinking problem
Olivia Benson has been known to have a glass of wine or two after a hard day at work. Considering everything she's been through, it's totally understandable. But Season 17 appeared to be priming her for a drinking problem. Nearly two minutes at the end of Episode 13, "Forty-One Witnesses," are dedicated to watching her drink wine while she's talking on the phone and watching her son sleep. She'd just finished investigating a gang rape case that ended with convictions of all the perpetrators and had only been back at work for a short time after being involved in a hostage incident in "Townhouse Incident."
Olivia's boyfriend, Internal Affairs Bureau Captain Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke), is later falsely accused of being involved in a sex trafficking ring and she is suspended from her position during that investigation. When she and Ed get their jobs back at the end of Episode 18, "Unholiest Alliance," they're drinking wine at a bar together when he comments on her ordering another glass. She says she understands he's just looking out for her, and the matter is dropped.
This scene in particular seems to imply that a problem is developing, which would've been supported by the fact that Olivia's mother was an alcoholic. But Mariska Hargitay told E! News at the end of Season 17 in 2016 that Benson doesn't share her mother's problems. "That's not her issue, it was a moment," Hargitay said, adding, "Nothing to worry about."
The trial of Sir Tobias Moore
Season 21 is bookended by two episodes centered on Sir Tobias Moore (Ian McShane), a Harvey Weinstein-esque Hollywood mogul whom Olivia and her team catch in a sting after multiple actresses accuse him of sexual assault and rape. The Season 21 premiere, "I'm Going to Make You a Star," ends with Moore's arrest and women coming together to support each other in the name of justice. The case is worked off-screen until the season finale, "The Things We Have to Lose," when Moore's trial is meant to start, but his lawyers claim it needs to be delayed after he had a heart episode. The storyline ended there. COVID-19 forced production to shut down and the country began having different conversations on police brutality that the series had to respond to.
Then "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight posted a response to a fan question on X (then Twitter) explicitly saying that the Season 22 premiere wouldn't focus on Moore. "A lot has happened since we shut down, in New York, and in our country. First few eps will see our squad grappling with many of the losses and changes and challenges we're all going through at this moment," he added. This is a rare example of writers and producers deliberately dropping a huge storyline due to extenuating circumstances and explaining the reason to fans. Usually, the cast and crew are vague about why plots are dropped. But the case was simply too big to expect fans to ignore it completely, and the reasons it was dropped are understandable.
Rafael Barba's death threats
Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) gets several death threats in Season 17 while the Special Victims Unit is investigating a correctional officer at Rikers. CO Gary Munson (Brad Garrett) has a strong union behind unafraid of the prosecution team or SVU. When Barba confides in Detectives Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in Season 17, Episode 23, "Heartfelt Passages," he reveals that he's been getting threats through hang-ups and texts ever since he indicted three cops who shot Terrence Reynolds in Season 17, Episode 5, "Community Policing."
The man threatening Barba is eventually identified as Felipe Heredio (Johnny Rivera) and arrested. Carisi tells Barba that Felipe was paid $250 every time he threatened him. He wouldn't reveal who hired him, however, so the plan was to keep a detail team on him and continue the investigation. In the grand scheme of things, though, the threats are downplayed as just something that happens to ADAs, and the matter is basically closed forever — even though there was still a potential threat to Barba and Esparza remained on the show for a few more seasons.
Stabler and Fin's feud
Detectives Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have a substantial falling out that begins in "Law & Order: SVU" Season 9, Episode 19, "Cold." In the season finale, Fin's then-partner Detective Chester Lake (Adam Beach) is accused of killing a police officer. The team learns that Chester was investigating a cold rape and murder case involving two teenage girls. Fin is protective of him, and when he goes missing, Stabler goes through his phone for evidence that Fin helped his partner go into hiding.
When Fin finds out, he takes offense that Elliot doesn't trust him enough to at least ask him to his face, officially beginning their rift. Elliot tries to apologize, but Fin won't accept, and Olivia's attempt to mediate the situation fail. By the end of the episode, Stabler learns that Tutuola has requested to be transferred to another department. In the Season 10 premiere, "Trials," Fin's request is mentioned when he's told it's delayed. His relationship with Stabler slowly improves from there, but there is never a proper reconciliation and the transfer request isn't brought up again.
It could be argued that neither character is the "discuss and hug it out" type, hence the lack of resolution... except that they do discuss it in the Season 9 finale. Not only that, Tutuola's transfer request adds even more of a reason for them to talk it out. Even a throwaway line about him rescinding the request and moving on would've been better than just ignoring it.
Jackson Zane's fate
When investigating a case with a connection to Hurricane Katrina in Season 7, Episode 10, "Storm," Olivia uncovers that anthrax is being smuggled into New Orleans and Manhattan by Alvin Dutch (Russell Hornsby), a suspect who abducted three sisters. Alvin dies of anthrax poisoning, and one of his victims, Nicki (Nickayla Tucker) develops symptoms upon being exposed. After being warned by federal authorities not to leak the situation to the press, Olivia gives the tip to Jackson Zane (Matthew Settle), a journalist new to the police beat who interferes (and later helps) with the abduction case. Olivia risks her job by leaking the information out of a responsibility to the public.
We learn that when he was questioned by the authorities off-screen, Jackson wouldn't give her up as his source. He's put in jail as there's no shield in place for journalists when a case is federal. In the final scene, Olivia tries to persuade him to reveal her as his source so that he can be released, but he refuses. He tells her that he wants to face the consequences for his actions. Settle is only in one episode of "SVU" and audiences never learn his fate beyond protecting Benson. The writers probably thought that the situation felt buttoned up, but years later, it's hard to believe Jackson is the only reason Olivia isn't in jail.