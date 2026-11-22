This article contains discussions of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and mental health.

One of the longest-running shows in American TV history, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is filled to the brim with shocking plot twists and episodes that could never be made today due to their subject matter. One of the most frustrating realities of a series that lasts this long is that storylines are occasionally dropped without any explanation. Writers and executive producers don't always control when an actor decides to leave a show, so the only thing that can be done sometimes is to explain an exit with a quick line that can feel narratively unsatisfying — or, in some cases, do absolutely nothing at all.

"SVU" also follows a traditional "case of the week" formula, so the end of an episode is often purposefully ambiguous, even if it makes more sense to keep following the story. The show ultimately focuses on the personal lives of the team at the 16th Precinct, whether they intersect with cases or not. Whether they involved Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) personal life, relationships among detectives, or a case that spanned several episodes, these five stories were completely abandoned by "Law & Order: SVU."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).