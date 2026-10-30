Patrick Stewart's Favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Is One Of The Franchise's Best

Patrick Stewart, who recently died at age 86, was one of only two actors to appear in every episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Of all 176 of those episodes, however, one in particular was the late, great actor's favorite, and it's commonly recognized as one of the best episodes of the entire "Star Trek" franchise: "The Inner Light."

Originally airing in the show's 5th season on May 30, 1992, "The Inner Light" had the Enterprise encounter a strange probe that directs an energy beam at Captain Picard only for him to wake up on a distant planet where a woman who claims to be his wife says his name is not Picard but Kamin. Picard at first objects, but as years pass he eventually stops trying to claim that he's a Starfleet captain and embraces a full life as Kamin. The episode ends with a reveal that this planet is long since dead; its people created the probe so that someone could experience their culture and remember them. Picard awakens on the bridge of the Enterprise to find that only 25 minutes has passed in the real world.

"I become someone other than Jean-Luc Picard over decades of living a different life, and therefore become a different person, a domestic person, not a starship captain," Stewart told Wired when asked to explain why "The Inner Light" was his favorite episode. He added that it was also special because his real-life son, Daniel, played Kamin's son in the episode.