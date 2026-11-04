The First Sitcom Michael J. Fox Starred In Is Impossible To Stream

Years before he was clashing politically with ex-hippie parents on the 1980s hit series "Family Ties," traveling through time in the "Back to the Future" movies, working as deputy mayor of New York on a pre-Charlie Sheen "Spin City," or playing Gerry on Apple TV's "Shrinking," Michael J. Fox played an orphan lounging on a yacht in "Leo and Me." Reportedly lasting a mere 12 episodes, "Leo and Me" is not available to stream on any platform. It aired on Canadian television in the late 1970s or early 1980s — sources differ — and was never released on any home media. The closest anyone can get to watching the show is through brief footage on YouTube.

The short-lived sitcom featured a 16-year-old Fox in the role of Jamie Romano. He lived with his fun-loving Italian uncle Leo (Brent Carver) on a boat Leo had won in a poker game. According to a list of episodes on LostMediaWiki, the show revolved largely around antics involving Leo and Jamie, involving things including a disco contest, peanut butter advertising, and even getting involved with the mafia.