5 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Canceled Before Their Biggest Mysteries Were Solved

Every TV fan knows the pain of a too-early cancellation. It's heartbreaking to know that characters we've come to know and love will never get the closure they deserve, or that we'll never truly get to experience the full scope of the writers' vision.

This goes double for sci-fi shows, which so often rely on mystery-box structures to keep viewers hooked. After all those weeks — or sometimes even years — of speculating, bouncing theories off friends, or discussing the show online, a disappointing finale can feel like a betrayal. But even a controversial finale is better than no real finale at all.

Unfortunately, the sci-fi TV shows in this list all fall into the latter category. But while fans will never have all the answers they want, that doesn't make the shows' twists any less mind-bending, or their questions any less captivating. If you can handle the frustration of an unresolved mystery, these five titles are worth a watch.