Like any good police procedural, plenty of "Criminal Minds" episodes can be watched out of context, hooking casual viewers with formulaic yet thrilling storylines. Most episodes of "Criminal Minds" are self-contained stories of FBI agents using criminal profiling to catch deranged serial killers (unsubs), bookended by cross-country private jet rides and reflective quotes about the meaning of life. However, the series also features season-long baddies and more extended storylines that won't make sense to "Criminal Minds" newbies.

That's where we come in. Whether you're a longtime fan hoping to entice your friends and family, or a potential viewer wondering if "Criminal Minds" is for you, these episodes ought to do the trick. They don't require a ton of backstory, introduce you to some of the show's core concepts, and they're all great examples of the series at its best. Here are 5 "Criminal Minds" episodes that can turn anyone into a fan.