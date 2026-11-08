5 Criminal Minds Episodes That Can Turn Anyone Into A Fan
Like any good police procedural, plenty of "Criminal Minds" episodes can be watched out of context, hooking casual viewers with formulaic yet thrilling storylines. Most episodes of "Criminal Minds" are self-contained stories of FBI agents using criminal profiling to catch deranged serial killers (unsubs), bookended by cross-country private jet rides and reflective quotes about the meaning of life. However, the series also features season-long baddies and more extended storylines that won't make sense to "Criminal Minds" newbies.
That's where we come in. Whether you're a longtime fan hoping to entice your friends and family, or a potential viewer wondering if "Criminal Minds" is for you, these episodes ought to do the trick. They don't require a ton of backstory, introduce you to some of the show's core concepts, and they're all great examples of the series at its best. Here are 5 "Criminal Minds" episodes that can turn anyone into a fan.
Normal (Season 4, Episode 11)
"Criminal Minds" has featured some fantastic guest stars over the years, from the nightmare-inducing Tim Curry to Mark Hamill, who terrorized the show for an entire season. In Season 4, "The X-Files" star Mitch Pileggi delivered an excellent performance as a killer suffering from a psychotic break. Dubbed the "Road Warrior" by the media, Norman kills blond women driving luxury cars with a sawed-off shotgun. The BAU struggles to find him because the killings seem so random, but as we get to know Norman, we learn about the tragic events that predate his killing spree.
Though the episode doesn't delve much into the personal lives of the BAU, it's an interesting standalone case featuring an unsub that's more sympathetic — and perhaps less chilling — than others in the series. In addition to Pileggi, the episode's cast also includes Gina Torres as a local detective and Elaine Hendrix as one of Norm's surviving victims. The episode's cold open, which, as per usual, depicts the unsub committing an act of violence, is particularly shocking. If you enjoy this suspense-filled episode, you'll probably dig the rest of the show.
The Uncanny Valley (Season 5, Episode 12)
Are you freaked out by dolls? Then maybe don't watch the "Criminal Minds" episode "The Uncanny Valley." But if you enjoy being freaked out, then this is the episode for you. In this Season 5 offering, the BAU travel to Atlantic City to tackle the case of an unsub who appears to be kidnapping women and then turning them into human dolls. The team suspects that this killer is traumatized in some way and is re-enacting an aspect of their childhood.
This is a great episode for getting to know Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), the team's resident boy genius, who in many ways acts as the hero of this story. Like all "Criminal Minds" episodes, this one really delves into the fractured psychology of the killer. In this case, we feel sympathy for the perpetrator because of all the things they endured as a child. It's one of the creepier episodes of the show, which may scare away some potential viewers. This is fine, since "Criminal Minds" probably isn't for you if you're easily disturbed.
Mr. Scratch (Season 10, Episode 21)
Though Mr. Scratch, AKA Peter Lewis (Bodhi Elfman), appears in several seasons of "Criminal Minds," his first appearance is a strong episode to show potential fans. Mr. Scratch is one of the series' most fearsome killers, and his methods are unusual. The BAU is sent to investigate when three separate people brutally kill their loved ones and claim they were attacked by a terrifying monster in the process. Mr. Scratch is what's known as a proxy killer, which means he uses others to commit his crimes.
"Mr. Scratch," directed by series star Matthew Gray Gubler, is a thrilling episode that blends the show's most prominent themes: criminal psychology, horror, and mystery. Indeed, this episode feels sort of like a horror procedural, with a nightmarish monster to boot. It also raises the stakes for the team, as one member of the BAU is nearly killed in the process of trying to apprehend Mr. Scratch. Though Mr. Scratch is a recurring character, his titular episode doesn't end on a cliffhanger, and it's a great example of the team coming together to use their skills to save the day when lives are on the line.
Mosley Lane (Season 5, Episode 16)
The "Criminal Minds" episodes involving children always leave a lasting impact. Despite its harrowing subject matter, the Season 5 episode "Mosley Lane" remains a favorite among fans. It follows a pair of creepy would-be grandparents who have been abducting children for a decade. The eldest of the kidnapped children is played by Evan Peters of "American Horror Story," and he delivers a powerful performance as he gathers the courage to fight back.
This episode is a great showcase of the lovely JJ (A.J. Cook), who connects with a long-suffering mother of an abducted child. JJ's empathy, which is always at the forefront of her actions, shines through in a profound way here. "Grey's Anatomy" star Brooke Smith also strikes an emotional chord as the mother of the childnapper's most recent victim. Though not as violent as some "Criminal Minds" episodes, it does feature the use of a furnace in a manner you won't soon forget. It's one of the series' most emotional narratives, and its story is bound to enthrall even the most uncertain viewer.
L.D.S.K. (Season 1, Episode Six)
Though its cast would change in the seasons that followed, Season 1 of "Criminal Minds" was a pretty strong start. Before he left the show at the end of Season 2, Mandy Patinkin starred as Jason Gideon, the team's most veteran profiler. Meanwhile, young Dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) was still finding his footing as an FBI agent. In "L.D.S.K.," we're introduced to a new kind of criminal: a Long Distance Serial Killer. In this episode, the BAU is on the hunt for an unsub who kills victims with a sniper rifle in broad daylight, only to rush in and save them at the last minute.
Reid, who's still a newbie at this point, has failed to pass his firearms exam, and the dangerous modus operandi of the killer puts his lack of experience into perspective. Still, without giving too much away, he gets his hero moment at the end of the episode, and it's a great moment for everyone's favorite nerd. If you're not already a fan of Reid, you probably will be by the conclusion of this episode. "L.D.S.K." features a thrillingly tense atmosphere where it feels like the clock is ticking, and its early placement in the series makes it a good introduction for new viewers.