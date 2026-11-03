Hallmark Fans Are Furious Over The Alleged Use Of AI In New Christmas Movie

Hallmark fans are a passionate bunch, and they're just as vocal about the things they dislike as they are about those they like. In the HallmarkMovies subreddit, one user posted a thread titled "AI in Adopting St. Nick." In the description, they wrote: "The movie literally just started and all I could see was AI slop on the props. Is that really what it's come to, Hallmark? It was so distracting that I ended up turning off the movie. Did anyone else notice this?"

The post was full of comments from other users who agreed that the Christmas movie — particularly various graphics — looked like it was heavily aided by artificial intelligence. One user commented, "I notice many of the store signs are made by AI when they are walking around gallivanting instead of finishing that big project so she can get the marketing VP job haha." Another wrote, "Yes!! It was so distracting that I had to stop watching. I was really looking forward to this one. So disappointing!" Another user commented: "I literally ran here to say the exact same thing!!! It was so unnecessary and distracting ! Every single poster and note."

Apparently, "Adopting St. Nick" isn't the first Hallmark movie to draw this kind of response from the channel's impassioned viewers, as several other users complained about noticing AI in other projects. But whether or not Hallmark actually used AI during the production, it's clear that even the possibility of AI usage is a topic that will continue to ruffle feathers for some time.

TVLine has reached out to Hallmark for comment.