Patrick Stewart's 5 Best TV Roles (That Aren't Jean-Luc Picard), Ranked

One of Patrick Stewart's last TV roles was also one of his most bizarre: He voiced a severed pig head in "Bait," a dark comedy series starring Riz Ahmed. Premiering on Prime Video in March 2026, the show follows Ahmed as struggling London Pakistani Muslim actor Shah Latif as he auditions to be the next James Bond. News of his audition sparks a big backlash and a wave of self-doubt within Shah. When a racist throws a severed pig's head through the window of Shah's parents' home, the insecure actor ends up keeping it close to him as a source of motivation and having imagined conversations with it.

In an interview with The Ankler, Ahmed explained that Stewart was a natural choice to voice the pig's head. "We wanted someone who is such an indisputable heavyweight of the craft that it would make Shah feel insecure and inadequate talking to him about acting," Ahmed said. "Someone who's humble enough to elevate a show like this and step in even though they don't have to, and someone who's really, really funny. Patrick Stewart is all of those things." Yes, it's an odd role, but it's also very typical of Stewart in several ways; it's silly, unexpected, generous, and not without gravitas.