Save The Dates: The Proud Family's Stop-Motion Christmas Special, Miss Universe 2026, And More
In the grand tradition of classic Rankin/Bass holiday specials, Disney+ is giving one of its most beloved families the stop-motion treatment this Christmas. And now, the streamer has released the full trailer for "A Proud Family Wizmas" ahead of its premiere on Saturday, November 14.
So, what awaits the Proud Family in this festive new adventure? According to Disney+'s description of the "song-filled" special, Penny Proud "inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it, then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world."
The special's voice cast includes Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, and Melissa De Sousa as Sunset Boulevardez.
Additional voices include Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove, Karlous Miller, Tone Loc, Earthquake, Luenell, and Affion Crockett. Gabrielle Union is also returning to voice Teen Rogue magazine editor Talia Rogue.
Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "A Proud Family Wizmas."
In other scheduling news...
- REELZ will air the 75th Miss Universe pageant live on Tuesday, November 24 at 8/7c. This year's competition is being held in Puerto Rico, with more than 100 contestants expected to participate.
- The 80th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 13, 2027. The network also announced a new broadcast agreement to air the Tonys through 2032.
- Paramount+ has set a Thursday, December 10 premiere date for its new drama series "Who the Hell is Hamish?" Based on a true story, the show follows a con artist Hamish McLaren (Dominic Cooper), who targets a wealthy, recently divorced single mother named Bec (Claire van der Boom). "But when Bec begins to notice discrepancies in Hamish's story, what starts as personal doubt quickly widens into a pattern of deception spanning continents and suspected of leaving a debt of more than $70 million in his wake," teases the official logline.
- Netflix has renewed the adult animated comedy "Haunted Hotel," featuring the voices of Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, and Jimmi Simpson — for Season 3, due out in 2027.
- "Blue Eye Samurai" will return to Netflix for Season 2 on Tuesday, January 19, 2027. In the six new episodes, Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine) will search London for the two men who might be her father. Watch the official date announcement below: