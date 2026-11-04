Save The Dates: The Proud Family's Stop-Motion Christmas Special, Miss Universe 2026, And More

In the grand tradition of classic Rankin/Bass holiday specials, Disney+ is giving one of its most beloved families the stop-motion treatment this Christmas. And now, the streamer has released the full trailer for "A Proud Family Wizmas" ahead of its premiere on Saturday, November 14.

So, what awaits the Proud Family in this festive new adventure? According to Disney+'s description of the "song-filled" special, Penny Proud "inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it, then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world."

The special's voice cast includes Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, and Melissa De Sousa as Sunset Boulevardez.

Additional voices include Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove, Karlous Miller, Tone Loc, Earthquake, Luenell, and Affion Crockett. Gabrielle Union is also returning to voice Teen Rogue magazine editor Talia Rogue.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "A Proud Family Wizmas."