All's Fair Season 2 Premiere: Who Got Hit? Who Came Out? And Who's Trying To Kill Kim Kardashian's Allura?

A fountain brawl at a glamorous party, a purse filled with scorpions, and a wig history lesson from Niecy Nash-Betts? Oh, "All's Fair" is so back.

Ryan Murphy's legal drama returned to Hulu on Wednesday with the first three episodes of its second season, but since the premiere alone gives us so much to discuss, let's just stick with that one for now.

Episode 1 invites viewers into Allura's new, all-glass mansion, but it's an uninvited viewer that has Kim Kardashian's character rattled when she catches him looking through her window — er, wall — at night. Fortunately, Allura is a woman of means, so what's a few more security guards on her payroll? Besides, she has more important things to focus on, like her upcoming Grace Kelly-inspired Scorpio Ball.

Despite danger potentially lurking around the corner, Allura's vibe remains virtually bulletproof; she isn't even fazed when Dina insists that she invite Carr (more on that later) to the Scorpio Ball, nor when Carr brings Allura's ex-husband Chase as her date. It isn't until the ladies get into a physical fight in the fountain (again, more on that later) that Allura finally snaps — and she's "f***ing furious."

Of course, Allura barely has time to chew out her friends for ruining the night before she suddenly begins feeling unwell. As her vision blurs, she collapses on the bathroom floor, and as the ladies gather around her, they discover... multiple scorpions crawling out of Allura's purse!

Now let's rewind a bit and see how we got ourselves into this mess: